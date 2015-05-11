* Spreadbetters see European bourses opening down on Greece woes

* China cuts rates for 3rd time in 6 months, more steps seen

* U.S. April jobs report gives Wall Street a lift

* U.S. Treasuries also rise after March jobs figure revised down

* Oil starts week on a cautious tone

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 11 Asian shares rose on Monday as investors cheered China's latest cut to interest rates to bolster its flagging economy and after Wall Street rallied on a robust headline reading for U.S. employment.

But European stocks were seen opening slightly lower on the day, with lingering concerns over Greece's debt situation seen eclipsing the China stimulus news.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX to open as much as 0.1 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was seen falling 0.6 percent.

Later on Monday, the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers will meet, and Greece's government was hopeful that they will note progress on Athens' talks with lenders. The ministers have ruled out unlocking aid for Greece at the meeting, saying that too many issues with the debt-laden country remain unresolved.

"Greek-related headlines have begun filtering out over the weekend, and the debt negotiations will be one of this week's currency themes. Today's Eurogroup meeting and its impact on the euro will be in focus," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan forex strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4 percent, moving off a one-month low touched on Friday. Japan's Nikkei share average ended up 1.3 percent, also stepping away from last week's one-month low.

Chinese shares erased earlier losses and rallied. The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen was up 2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 2.1 percent.

China cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday, and analysts predicted policymakers would relax reserve requirements and cut rates again in the coming months.

The easing followed Chinese inflation figures on Saturday that added to concerns about deflationary pressures.

MIXED U.S. JOBS REPORT

On Friday, all three major U.S. stock indexes posted gains of over 1 percent, after U.S. Labor Department data showed nonfarm payrolls increased 223,000 last month, while the unemployment rate dropped to a near seven-year low of 5.4 percent.

The April jobs figures were seen to put the Fed on track for a rate increase as early as September, a Reuters poll found.

But U.S. short-term interest-rate futures implied traders don't expect a Fed rate hike until December at the earliest, based on CME FedWatch, as some people focused on the fact that the previous month's figures were revised to show a gain of 85,000 jobs instead of the 126,000 previously reported.

"Although April data alone does not guarantee that there won't be a U.S. rate hike sooner than expected in the coming months, there is a sense of relief for now," said Hiroyuki Nakai, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Center.

The mixed report helped lift U.S. Treasury yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note stood at 2.135 percent in Asian trade, compared to its U.S. close of 2.150 percent on Friday.

The higher yields gave some support to the dollar, which began the week firmer but still stuck in recent ranges against major rivals. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a basket of six counterparts, added 0.4 percent to 95.108. The dollar rose about 0.1 percent on the day against the yen to 119.92, while the euro skidded about 0.6 percent to $1.1143.

In addition to Greece's ongoing debt woes, the euro was under pressure after German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered an election defeat. The Eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party was set to win seats in a fifth regional parliament on Sunday in an election in the city-state of Bremen.

Disappointing German trade data also undermined the euro.

The pound fell about 0.3 percent to $1.5407, after it notched a 10-week high of $1.5523 on Friday against the greenback, after a surprise election victory by Conservatives.

Newly re-elected British Prime Minister David Cameron on Sunday ruled out giving Scotland another independence referendum despite gains by Scottish nationalists in a UK-wide election.

Oil got off to a lacklustre start, with Brent edging up 0.1 percent on the day to $65.46 a barrel after it posted its first weekly loss in a month on Friday as the market fretted again about global oversupply. U.S. crude slipped about 0.1 percent to $59.31 after rising for an eighth straight week following the U.S. jobs report. (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)