* China output, investment and retail sales reports
disappoint
* Dollar edges down as U.S. yields come off recent highs
* Oil adds to overnight rally on OPEC demand forecasts
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 13 Asian shares advanced on Wednesday
despite another set of disappointing Chinese economic reports,
as investors instead focused on hopes of further stimulus from
Beijing to prevent a sharper slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
European shares were expected to get the day off to a bright
start, with financial spreadbetters predicting Britain's FTSE
100 would open up as much as 0.2 percent up, Germany's
DAX 0.4 percent higher, and France's CAC 40 was
seen up 0.3 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was off session highs but still up 0.3 percent.
China's factory output rose a less-than-expected 5.9 percent
in April compared with the same period last year, boosting bets
the government will have to step up its efforts to shore up the
sputtering economy in order to meet its gross domestic product
target. Fixed-asset investment and retail sales also fell short
of expectations.
"Expect the pace of easing to be increased, or at least
maintained, by the authorities through the year, in order for
the GDP target of 7 percent to be attained," said Chester Liaw,
economist at Forecast Pte in Singapore.
On Sunday, the People's Bank of China announced it was
cutting its benchmark one-year lending and deposit rates by 25
basis points, the third cut in six months. Economists expect
more easing steps from Beijing to help support an economy headed
for its slowest growth in a quarter of a century.
Japan's Nikkei stock index erased early losses and
ended up 0.7 percent, shrugging off a weak cue from Wall Street.
U.S. stocks finished lower on Tuesday after a recent run-up
in global bond yields unsettled investors, though stocks
recovered from steeper losses after Treasury yields pulled back
slightly from six-month highs.
The yield on benchmark 10-year notes was last at
2.250 percent, down from its U.S. close of 2.262 percent, and
taking away some of the greenback's appeal.
The dollar marked modest losses against a basket of major
currencies, dragged down by a stronger euro. The pound also
firmed, moving back toward a five-month high touched in the
previous session after upbeat UK data.
The dollar index edged down 0.1 percent on the day to 94.489
. Against the yen, the U.S. currency stuck to its recent
ranges and was nearly flat on the day at 119.89 yen,
while the euro added about 0.2 percent to $1.1230.
Underpinning the euro, German bond yields climbed on Tuesday
on optimism that inflation may have bottomed in the euro zone,
though investors remained cautious about developments in
debt-strapped Greece.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday called on
lenders to break an impasse in cash-for-reform talks after
Athens had to resort to a temporary expedient to make a crucial
payment to the IMF.
Investors await data later on Wednesday on the euro zone's
first-quarter gross domestic product as well as U.S. retail
sales. The latter are expected to rise just 0.2 percent in
April, slowing from March's 0.9 percent.
"With the Fed so intensely focused on the data at present,
these matter," said Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at
NAB.
Sterling edged up about 0.1 percent on the day to $1.5683
as investors awaited the Bank of England's quarterly
inflation report later on Wednesday. It rose as high as $1.5710
overnight, its loftiest peak since mid-December.
Crude oil added to its overnight gains as the weaker dollar
lifted commodities denominated in the currency, and after OPEC
raised slightly its forecast for world oil demand growth.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
tweaked its 2015 world oil demand growth forecast to 1.18
million barrels per day, above a previous estimate of 1.17
million.
Brent was up 0.7 percent at $67.35 a barrel after
rallying 3 percent on Tuesday, while U.S. crude built
upon a 2.5 percent overnight surge to tack on another 1 percent
to $61.36.
(Additional reporting by Kevin Yao in Beijing and Masayuki
Kitano in Singapore; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)