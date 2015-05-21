* Spreadbetters see slightly lower open for European bourses
* Shanghai stocks focus on potential positives of weak China
PMI
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index flat, Nikkei sets new 15-year high
* Dollar holds gains after Fed minutes produce no big
surprises
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, May 21 Stock market gains were capped on
Thursday in much of Asia in the wake of China's downbeat factory
activity data, but shares in Shanghai focused on the potential
positives from the weak reading and rallied.
The dollar held on to broad gains after minutes from the
Federal Reserve's April meeting contained no major surprises.
Spreadbetters forecast a slightly lower open for Britain's
FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC,
in light of subdued Asian stocks and a lack of clear leads from
Wall Street.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
stood little changed. South Korean, Hong Kong
and Malaysian shares slipped, while Australian stocks surged on
bargain hunting. Tokyo's Nikkei initially set a new
15-year high but pared much of its gains on profit-taking.
The Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.2 percent
after the flash HSBC manufacturing PMI showed Chinese factory
activity contracting for the third month in May.
Weak Chinese readings feed concerns about cooling demand
from the global powerhouse, but at the same time they often
shore up Chinese stocks by fuelling expectations that
policymakers will roll out extra monetary stimulus.
"Under the current environment, any excuse seems good enough
to cause a rally," wrote Gerry Alfonso, director of Shenwan
Hongyuan Securities Co in Shanghai.
The closely watched Fed meeting minutes released overnight
showed many officials believed it would be premature to hike
interest rates in June, which did not take the markets by
surprise.
The U.S. economy has shown signs of strength, the latest
being this week's upbeat housing data, but overall recovery has
not been as robust as expected. The economy grew by a modest 0.2
percent in the first quarter.
"A 'few' participants anticipated that the economy could
make enough progress toward the dual mandate (of full employment
and stable prices) to warrant a June rate hike, although 'many'
thought it unlikely that the data available by the June FOMC
meeting would justify a hike. We maintain our view of a first
hike in September," strategists at Barclays said.
Before falling overnight on the Fed minutes, Treasury yields
spiked earlier in the month along with a rout in euro zone
bonds.
The surge in euro zone bond yields stalled this week, partly
in response to European Central Bank policymakers saying the
central bank would ramp up its bond buying.
The dollar fetched 121.075 yen, not too far from a
two-month peak of 121.49 struck overnight. The euro hovered near
a two-week low of $1.1062, having slid from a three-month
peak of $1.1468 touched late last week.
The Australian dollar rose 0.4 percent to $0.7904,
putting on some distance from a two-week trough of $0.7861. A
sharp drop in prices of iron ore, Australia's main export
commodity, has weighed on the Aussie.
In commodities, U.S. crude rose 17 cents to $59.15 a
barrel as a rebound following days of losses continued. Oil
prices had bounced on Wednesday after a five-day decline, but a
large supply overhang and concerns over a strong dollar capped
gains.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney in
Shanghai; Editing by Eric Meijer, Kim Coghill and Clarence
Fernandez)