* Spreadbetters predict subdued opening for European bourses
* Dollar hits eight-year peak above 122 yen
* Investors await raft of U.S. data later in the session
* U.S. crude oil futures edge up after overnight rise
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 26 Asian shares turned higher on
Tuesday, reversing earlier losses on the back of gains in Hong
Kong and China, while the dollar extended highs scaled in
holiday-thinned trading in the previous session and pushed to an
eight-year high against the yen.
But European markets were seen opening broadly lower on the
first day of the trading week for several countries after a
holiday weekend, with Greece's ongoing debt drama in focus and
after a poor local election result for Spanish Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 4 to 8 points higher, or around 0.1 percent, Germany's
DAX to open 40 to 45 points lower, or 0.4 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to open 14 to 17 points lower, or 0.3
percent.
"A bright spot for European equities could come from a weaker
euro as EUR/USD is now below 1.1000 and could come under further
selling pressure," Stan Shamu, a market strategist at IG in
Melbourne, said in a note to clients.
European shares had a weak finish in thin trade on Monday,
with many markets in the region closed. U.S. markets were closed
for Memorial Day.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.4 percent in late afternoon trade,
after eking out a late gain in the previous session. Australian
shares rose 0.9 percent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.3 percent,
flirting with seven-year highs, on expectations of more money
inflows from the mainland following Beijing's fresh moves to
expedite cross-border investment. Mainland bourses also rose,
with the CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index
both rising 1.6 percent to fresh seven-year highs
China announced over the weekend that it would allow funds
domiciled in Hong Kong and China to be sold in each others'
market starting July 1, in Beijing's latest step to facilitate
cross-border investment.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended up 0.1 percent,
logging its eighth straight gain and closing at a fresh 15-year
high, though some strategists said that investors might start
taking profits at the current lofty levels.
"Whether it's a political risk in the euro zone, volatility
in the bond market or the timing of a U.S. rate hike, we can't
ignore these risks," said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities,
explaining why investors might unwind some of their bullish
positions.
The dollar hit a fresh one-month high against a basket of
major currencies, extending a rally triggered by Friday's
comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who rekindled
market expectations that the U.S. central bank was gearing up to
hike interest rates.
Yellen said she expected economic data to strengthen and
noted that some of the U.S. economy's weakness at the start of
the year might be due to "statistical noise."
The dollar index rose as high as 96.734, and was last
up about 0.7 percent at 96.719.
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said in Israel on Monday that
too much importance was being placed on the central bank's first
rate hike, and that the process of returning to more normal
levels of interest rates will take a few years.
While markets largely expect the first rate hike in
September, it will be determined by data and not by date, he
said.
Investors await the latest batch of U.S. data later on
Tuesday that could provide more clues on the strength of
economic recovery, including May durable goods and April
consumer confidence.
Greece's debt crisis kept pressure on the euro. Time is
running out for Greece to reach an agreement on reform with
lenders and there will be no further funds for Athens without
it, the head of the European Stability Mechanism, Klaus Regling,
told Germany's Bild newspaper on Tuesday.
"The Greek political saga will remain in the spotlight as
the deadline for payments to the IMF approaches", strategists at
Barclays wrote in a note to clients. "A light data calendar and
continued political uncertainty in Greece should continue to
weigh on EUR," they said.
The euro skidded about 0.5 percent at $1.0917,
breaking below its overnight nadir and wallowing at its lowest
levels since late April.
The dollar surged 0.6 percent against the Japanese currency
to 122.36 yen, breaking above the 122 level for the first
time since March 10 and reaching an eight-year peak.
Crude oil firmed, extending gains made in Monday's thinned
trading as firm global demand offset the effects of a stronger
dollar.
Brent crude was up slightly at $65.54 a barrel,
while U.S. crude added 0.2 percent to $59.86.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)