shares
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 10 Asian shares rebounded from
three-month lows on Wednesday, though the spectre of higher
borrowing costs in the United States and concerns about the
apparent lack of progress in talks between Greece and its
creditors sapped confidence.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 0.8 percent after hitting a fresh
three-month low. At one point, it was down 9 percent from the
seven-year peak hit in late April.
Japan's Nikkei eased 0.1 percent to three-week lows
while European shares were expected to dip further.
Spreadbetters expect Germany's DAX, Britain's FTSE
and France's CAC40 to fall 0.1-0.2 percent, a
day after a pan-European stock index fell to a four-month low.
"Market players are reducing risk positions on caution about
higher volatility in interest rate markets," said Kyoya Okazawa,
head of global equity and commodities at BNP Paribas in Tokyo.
Share markets around the world, particularly some emerging
markets that have relied on foreign capital, have been hit on
growing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start to
raise interest rates before the year is out.
U.S. bond prices slipped as they were also hit by this
week's flood of supply, sending the 10-year U.S. benchmark bond
yield to an eight-month high of 2.458 percent and
last stood at 2.448 percent.
Strong U.S. data, including Friday's report showing solid
increases in employment, and recent comments from top Fed
officials suggesting a rate hike is likely later this year have
driven up bond yields in the past several days.
"In the big scheme of things, we could be witnessing the end
of 'Goldilocks' markets, where both bonds and shares prices have
risen (on the back of easy monetary policy)," said Shuji
Shirota, head of macroeconomy strategy at HSBC in Tokyo.
Concerns about Greece also added to the nervousness.
A new reform proposal submitted by Athens earlier this week
failed to fully satisfy creditors, heightening concerns about
whether Greece can agree on a deal to unlock new funding to ward
off a debt default.
"Failure to agree this week would likely make it difficult
to have a smooth resolution before the end of June, partly
because another extension of the programme would require the
approval of some national parliaments," Barclays analysts said
in report.
In currency markets, the yen surged against the dollar and
other currencies after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
said the yen's effective exchange rate is unlikely to weaken
further.
The dollar fell to as low as 122.77 yen from the day's high
of 124.63 and last stood at 123.03.
"I would consider his comments today as his first attempt
for verbal intervention against a weaker yen. The government has
been making cautious comments about a weak yen since late May.
But Kuroda's comments seems to be aimed at delivering their
intention in a clearer way," said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG
Securities.
U.S. dollar was largely steady against other currencies. The
euro traded little changed at $1.1296.
Elsewhere, mainland Chinese shares, currently dominated by
retail Chinese investors, suffered a small setback after U.S.
index provider MSCI Inc said on Tuesday it will hold
off including China-listed shares in its widely tracked indexes.
But MSCI also said it expects China-listed shares to be
incorporated once outstanding market accessibility issues are
resolved - a move that could inject an estimated $400 billion of
funds from asset managers to mainland shares.
Shanghai shares fell 0.5 percent, though they are
still up more than 35 percent so far in this quarter, having
rallied strongly on hopes of stimulus from Chinese government.
Oil futures extended gains, with U.S. crude and gasoline
inventories set to drop and as the Energy Information
Administration (EIA) raised its 2015 oil demand growth forecast.
Brent crude futures rose 1 percent, or 68 cents, to
$65.55 a barrel. U.S. crude climbed 1.6 percent, or 92
cents, to $61.06 a barrel.
