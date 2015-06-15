* Spreadbetters predict subdued opening for European bourses
* Athens' talk with lenders deadlocks, ends with no new
funding
* Wall Street slips after upbeat data backs Fed hike view
* Oil continues to drop on concerns about oversupply
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 15 Asian shares extended losses and
the euro skidded in Asian trade on Monday, after Greece's talks
with lenders to avert a default ended with no agreement and Wall
Street marked losses ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting.
A selloff in Chinese shares further darkened the mood, as
investors reacted to recent news of a fresh tightening in margin
financing as well as a tidal wave of initial public offerings.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open down by 42-43 points, or 0.6 percent lower. Germany's
DAX was seen opening down by 72-76 points, or 0.7
percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was also expected
to open down by 32-33 points, or 0.7 percent lower.
European Union officials blamed the collapse of Greece's
latest debt talks squarely on Athens, which it said had failed
to offer any new concessions to secure funding it needs to repay
1.6 billion euros ($1.79 billion) to the International Monetary
Fund by the end of this month.
"Given that Germany won't countenance anything like debt
relief at this point, we are likely set to see a continuation of
this game of political 'cat and mouse' through this week's
Eurogroup finance ministers meeting on Thursday, and beyond to
the end of the month," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at
CMC Markets UK said in a note to clients.
"It does rather beg the question as to why we can't all end
this charade which suggests a deal is even possible, and fast
forward to the bit at the end of the month where the default
happens and we can move on to the next stage of the process,"
Hewson said.
The euro slipped about 0.6 percent on the day to $1.1197
, and was down 0.5 percent against the yen at 138.27
.
"With no deal in sight, expectations for default and exit
are likely to rise sharply in the days ahead," said Elsa Lignos
senior currency strategist at RBC.
The yen was was nearly flat at 123.48 to the dollar.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
dropped about 0.9 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
stock index was down about 0.4 percent.
China underperformed, with the Shanghai Composite Index
down 1.2 percent, and the CSI300 index lost
1.3 percent, after the country's securities regulator published
draft rules late on Friday that would for the first time limit
the size of the country's rapidly-expanding margin trading and
short selling.
Some 25 Chinese companies will launch initial public
offerings this week. The IPOs are expected to lock up 5.7
trillion yuan of subscription capital from investors, which
would be the biggest amount since 2014, according to an estimate
by the official Xinhua news agency.
U.S. stock futures were down about 0.4 percent, which
suggests Wall Street could extend Friday's losses later in the
session.
On Friday, U.S. shares dropped after upbeat consumer data
capped a week of solid economic reports, backing the view that
the U.S. Federal Reserve was on track to raise interest rates as
early as this autumn.
For the week, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones
industrial average logged slight gains, while the Nasdaq
Composite edged down.
The Fed's policy-setting committee will hold a regular
meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The focus of
investor interest will be any change in the nuances of Chair
Janet Yellen's language at the usual news conference after the
policy announcement.
Crude oil futures extended the previous two session's
declines as investors took profits on worries that higher Saudi
Arabia output would feed the global supply glut.
Brent crude shed about 0.5 percent to $63.57 after
gaining 0.7 percent for the week, while U.S. crude fell
0.4 percent $59.73 after gaining 1.5 percent on the week.
Gold edged up slightly to $1,180.22 an ounce after
Greece's talks with its creditors ended with no deal, but gains
were capped by caution ahead of this week's Fed meeting.
($1 = 0.8914 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)