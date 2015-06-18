* Spreadbetters see lower open for European bourses
* Dollar on defensive after Fed forecasts disappoint bulls
* Sterling refreshes 7-month highs after bullish British
data
* Crude oil slips after data showing rise in U.S. stocks
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 18 An index of Asian shares gained
on Thursday while the dollar eased slightly after the Federal
Reserve signalled that interest rates would rise more slowly
than markets had expected.
Spreadbetters, however, expected Greek debt matters to
reclaim the spotlight in Europe ahead of the euro zone finance
ministers' meeting later in the day. They forecast a lower open
for Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's
CAC.
After a closely-watched two-day meeting, the Fed said the
economy was likely strong enough to support an interest rate
increase by the end of the year. But it lowered its forecasts
for 2015 economic growth because of a weak start to the year and
reduced its federal funds rate forecast.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
climbed about 0.3 percent, while Japan's Nikkei
skidded 0.8 percent to a one-week low as the yen gained
against the dollar.
"The market is rather concerned about the U.S. economic view
in the future," said Masaru Hamasaki, head of the market and
investment information department at Amundi Japan.
South Korean shares were poised to post their sharpest daily
gain in four weeks, with the Korea Composite Stock Price Index
rising 0.7 percent.
Some of the region's other shares did not fare as well, with
Chinese shares coming under pressure from a string of initial
public offerings, while Australian stocks shed 1.6
percent amid selling by investors before closing their books at
the end of the month.
On Wednesday, Wall Street shares inched higher in a choppy
session following the Fed's statements, with the Dow
rising 0.17 percent and S&P gaining 0.2 percent.
The Fed's stance had tripped up some investors who had
expected the central bank to signal a rate hike as early as
September.
U.S. Treasury yields, which had reached eight-month highs
last week, fell back and decreased the dollar's appeal,
pressuring it against many of its peers. The benchmark 10-year
note yield fell to 2.32 percent from 2.39 percent
before the Fed statement was released, and was at 2.27 percent
in Asian trading.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent at 94.088 after
losing 0.8 percent in the previous session.
The dollar skidded about 0.3 percent on the day to 123.01
yen, down from its overnight high of 124.465 yen, while
the euro rose about 0.2 percent to $1.1362, adding to the
previous day's 0.8 percent rise.
"Expectations were high going into the monetary policy
announcement and unfortunately for dollar bulls hoping for a
sharp upside breakout, (Fed Chair) Janet Yellen failed to
deliver," Kathy Lien, managing director of FX Strategy for BK
Asset Management, wrote.
"Investors were hoping for a clear road map for lift off but
she did not even mention that the chance of a September rate
hike has strengthened."
It was a different story for sterling, which soared
overnight after robust British wage growth data supported the
case for a rate hike by the Bank of England.
The pound touched a new seven-month high of $1.5852
in Asia, and was last at $1.5836.
In commodities trading, crude oil futures slipped after U.S.
government data showed that gasoline stocks and distillate
inventories rose last week, although falls were checked by the
weaker dollar and continuing fears of unrest in the Middle East.
Brent crude dipped 0.3 percent to $63.71 a barrel,
while U.S. crude also fell about 0.5 percent to $59.65.
Spot gold, another beneficiary of the greenback's weakening
following the Fed meeting, was up about 0.2 percent at $1,187.35
an ounce.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)