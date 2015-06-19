* Shares helped by hopes Fed will not raise rates twice this
year
* Investors look to emergency summit on Greece on Monday
* China market drop into correction territory prompts
caution
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, June 19 Asian shares rose for a third
consecutive day on Friday even as China stocks tumbled into
correction territory, while the Federal Reserve's cautious
stance towards lifting interest rates kept the dollar on the
back foot.
Caution over Greece also tempered gains, as euro zone
leaders prepared for an emergency summit on Monday to try to
avert a Greek debt default.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open up 0.1 percent. Germany's DAX was seen up
27-38 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40
was seen up 2-4 points, or 0.1 percent.
A broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 0.6 percent while Japan's Nikkei
rose 0.9 percent from a one-month low set on Thursday.
But China shares fell heavily, tumbling more than 4 percent
at one point. By midday, the key CSI300 index and
benchmark SSEC were down more than 9 percent for the
week and over 10 percent from their early June peak.
This week's correction was triggered by regulators' fresh
moves to tighten margin financing - a key engine behind the
market's frenzied rally - and was worsened by a tidal wave of
initial public offerings that greatly increase share supply.
"First... room for further monetary easing could be less
than anticipated, and inflows of new investors could have
already peaked," Bosera Asset Management Co said in a note to
clients on the correction.
"Secondly, a highly-leveraged bull (market) is not
sustainable," Bosera said, citing moves by the government to
reduce margin loans, which the asset manager estimates have
reached between 3 trillion and 4 trillion yuan.
Shares elsewhere in Asia were buoyed by views that the
Federal Reserve may be more cautious about raising rates this
year than earlier expected.
A moderate recovery in the U.S. economy in previous months
had raised concerns the Federal Reserve would strike a hawkish
stance at its meeting on Wednesday, but its cautious tone
sparked a sense of relief and prompted investors to snap up
risky assets.
"This removes a source of uncertainty for Asian markets in
the near term and should be a positive factor going ahead,
though the Greek and Chinese factors will temper any optimism,"
said Stephen Chiu, a strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group in Hong Kong.
While analysts broadly concluded the Fed is on track for its
first rate increase in more than a decade in September, fixed
income derivatives markets such as Fed fund futures <0#FF:>
expected the first hike only in December.
"The markets seem to be concluding that the Fed will raise
rates only once this year, and not twice as had been priced in
(before the Fed's policy meeting ended on Wednesday)," said
Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
Growing expectations of a slower trajectory of U.S. interest
rate increases sent the dollar swooning against a basket of
currencies with the broad dollar index languishing near
one-month lows.
That broad undertone of caution from global investors
reflected in the latest flows data. While emerging Asian bond
and equity markets saw a sharp moderation in outflows from last
week, overall capital flows were still in the red, according to
EPFR data and ANZ strategists.
In bonds, ten-year U.S. Treasury yields settled
at 2.33 percent while comparable Japanese yields
held at 0.44 percent.
In commodities, oil prices were a shade weaker, but
plentiful output was broadly met by demand.
U.S. crude futures edged lower to $60.41 a barrel,
while Brent slipped 8 cents to $64.18.
Gold was sidelined at $1,199.15 an ounce.
