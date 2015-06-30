* Government bonds, yen get boost as stocks remain out of
favour
* Asian shares hold near five-month lows
* Euro off overnight highs scaled as trades unwound
* U.S. crude futures continue to fall after overnight tumble
By Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, June 30 Asian shares held near
five-month lows on Tuesday after Chinese stocks took another leg
down while safe-haven assets received a boost as investors
nervously awaited further developments in the deepening euro
zone crisis.
China's stocks tumbled more than 4.5 percent in
early trades, wiping out more than a quarter of its market
capitalisation from a peak hit earlier this month, despite
surprise monetary easing moves over the weekend.
Volatility in China's stock market in recent days has
rippled through Asia, weighing on stock markets from Mumbai to
Australia, and prompting investors to rush to the sidelines.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.5 percent but remained within striking
distance of a five-month low hit on Monday. Japan's stock index
rose 0.1 percent while Korea gained 0.3 percent.
"There is still too much uncertainty in the markets and
investors would be watching developments in Greece and China
very carefully before jumping in," said Karine Hirn, Hong
Kong-based partner of Swedish group East Capital, a $3.5 billion
fund management firm.
"Chinese authorities wouldn't want to trigger a meltdown
which would spook investors and we may see more market
stabilising measures on the way," she said.
Over the weekend, China cut interest rates and lowered
reserve requirements to stabilise markets - a rare combination
not seen since the depths of the 2008 financial crisis. In fresh
steps, authorities are also preparing to allow pension funds to
invest in the stock market for the first time.
Notwithstanding the flurry of measures taken by Beijing,
high-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar
remained out of favour as investors sought refuge from the
heightened market volatility in safe-haven assets.
A risk gauge, the CBOE Volatility index, spiked
overnight to its highest levels not seen since February.
"All in all many in the market had already factored in the
likelihood of Greece defaulting. But there is no guarantee the
stability will last. What is worrying is the volatility in the
risk asset markets, which could impact currencies," said Kyosuke
Suzuki, director of forex at Societe Generale in Tokyo.
Greece will not pay a 1.6 billon euro loan instalment due
the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday, a Greek government
official told Reuters, after talks between Athens and its
creditors broke down over the weekend when Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras called a surprise referendum on the austerity plan.
Ratings agency Standard and Poor's cut Greece's sovereign
debt rating one notch further into junk levels to CCC-, saying
there was a 50 percent probability it would leave the euro zone.
In overnight trading on Wall Street, all three major stock
indices tumbled, with the Dow Jones industrial average
shedding 1.95 percent, the S&P 500 losing 2.09 percent
and the Nasdaq Composite dropping 2.4 percent.
While the euro picked itself off a four-week low of
$1.0955 struck overnight, it remained closeted in a narrow range
in Asian time as investors waited for further developments. It
was last changing hands at $1.1190 per dollar.
The greenback's fortunes in Asia were dented as investors
sought safety in the Japanese yen and U.S. government debt which
in turn hurt the dollar.
The dollar was broadly flat on the day at 122.32
yen after falling to a one-month low of 122.10 yen on Monday,
with market participants citing options-related support at 122.
In bond markets, 10-year benchmark U.S. debt was trading at
2.32 percent while its Japanese counterparts held firm at 0.45
percent.
In commodities markets, U.S. crude oil futures extended
their fall after skidding more than 2 percent on Monday to
three-week lows. U.S. crude was down about 0.1 percent at
$58.03 a barrel.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Shinichi Saoshiro
in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)