* Asia stocks suffer biggest daily drop in 2 years
* Nikkei off 2.4 pct, European indices seen opening sharply
lower
* Euro on defensive as safe flows benefit yen, Treasuries
* China shares struggle to rally despite Beijing support
measures
By Wayne Cole and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, July 6 Asian stocks hit a
six-month trough and the euro stumbled on Monday after a Greek
vote against austerity measures endangered its future in the
single currency and raised the risk of a full-blown crisis in
the euro zone.
A rush from risk took MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan down 2.8 percent in the
steepest daily drop in two years.
Japan's Nikkei shed 2.4 percent, while U.S. equity
futures dropped 1.3 percent. Early signs were the major
European bourses would open down at least 2 percent.
China's stock market tried to buck the trend following a
salvo of rapid-fire support measures from Beijing over the
weekend.
Yet after an early surge stocks soon flagged and the CSI300
index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and
Shenzhen was up just 0.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index
was flat having been up over 7 percent at one stage.
While the price action was whippy across Asia, dealers
emphasised that markets were orderly with few signs of financial
strain and many assuming the European Central Bank would step in
with a pledge of extra liquidity at some point.
The Japanese government said it was ready to respond as
needed in markets and was in close touch with other nations.
"A lot depends now on what the ECB does with liquidity
support for the Greek banks," said Antonin Jullier, head of
equity trading strategy at Citi. "The ECB has the capacity to
limit the spread of contagion."
The euro was down 0.8 percent at $1.1027 but above an
early low of $1.0967. It lost more ground to the safe-haven yen,
reaching 134.76 yen from Friday's 136.18.
The dollar faded modestly to 122.26 yen but its index
was still up 0.3 percent at 96.394.
Demand for highly rated sovereign debt saw the U.S. 10-year
Treasury yield fall 11 basis points to 2.28 percent.
Fed funds futures <0#FF:> also rallied as investors wagered
the endless uncertainty in Europe would make the Federal Reserve
more wary of raising U.S. interest rates, or at least to tighten
more gradually once it began.
In commodities, gold got a minor lift to $1,167.93 an ounce
but Brent crude lost 75 cents to $59.57 a barrel.
The latest reports from Greece said around 61 percent of
those voting in the referendum had backed the government and
rejected the bailout conditions.
Following the outcome, calls mounted in Berlin to cut Athens
loose from the currency union, raising the risk of a full-blown
crisis in the euro zone.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande will meet in Paris on Monday afternoon as
the European Union's grand single currency project faces the
biggest challenge since its inception.
Stunned European leaders called a summit for Tuesday to
discuss their next move as investors fear "Grexit" could
encourage anti-euro sentiment in other countries.
The ECB, which holds a conference call on Monday morning, is
likely to maintain emergency funding for Greek banks at its
current restricted level, sources said.
Though Greek government officials have vociferously denied
any plans to issue a parallel currency, some investors suspect
Athens could have no choice in the matter.
(Additional reporting by Kelly Jemima in London; Editing by
Dean Yates & Shri Navaratnam)