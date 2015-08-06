* U.S. non-manufacturing ISM hits decade high
* Dollar index touches 3 1/2 month high
* Volatility gauge for U.S. stocks at lowest in year
* Emerging market currencies fragile
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 6 Asian shares mostly rose while the
dollar held firm on Thursday after strong service-sector data
and comments from a Fed policymaker boosted optimism about the
United State economy and fanned expectations of a U.S. rate hike
in September.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.9 percent while South Korea's
Kospi gained 0.3 percent.
Dollar-denominated MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan was off 0.1 percent due to
the dollar's strength and falls in Australian shares.
Overnight, Wall Street shares mostly edged higher, helped by
data showing the July pace of growth in the U.S. service sector
surged to a decade high and by solid corporate results in
Europe.
The U.S. Institute for Supply Management's services sector
index rose to 60.3, its highest level since August 2005, far
beyond expectations for a 56.2 reading.
The data backed views the Federal Reserve will raise rates
in September, more than offsetting weaker-than-expected U.S.
private hiring figures for July also released on Wednesday.
Atlanta Fed chief Dennis Lockhart, a voting member at the
U.S. central bank's policy meeting this year, also said it would
take "significant deterioration" in the U.S. economy for him to
not support a rate hike in September.
"Lockhart is not a policy hawk. He is always right at the
middle of the road in the policy board," said Tomoaki Shishido,
fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities. "As far as I
remember, his cue on the Fed's policy in the past has proved
almost always right."
In light of Lockhart's comments, U.S. employment data due on
Friday may do little to change the perception unless it misses
market expectations by a huge margin.
The dollar's three-month overnight indexed swap rate
hit its highest level since 2010 on Wednesday.
The spectre of higher U.S. interest rates benefitted the
dollar against other currencies, lifting the dollar's index
against a basket of six major currencies hit 3 1/2-month high of
98.218 . The index last stood at 97.880.
Against the yen, the U.S. currency cleared a strong
resistance around 124.50 to hit a two-month peak of 125.015
on Wednesday. It last stood at 124.80.
The euro also slipped to two-week low of $1.0847 on
Wednesday before bouncing back a tad to $1.0902.
"Markets started to price in the chance of a rate hike in
September," said Minori Uchida, chief currency strategist at the
Bank of Mitsubishi-Tokyo UFJ.
"The focus for now would be how risk assets such as emerging
currencies and stocks will cope with the prospects of a U.S.
rate hike," he added.
Investors are worried that weaning off decade-long zero
interest rates on the dollar could prove tough for some emerging
economies and companies that have taken cheap dollar funding for
granted.
The Brazilian real hit a 12-year low and the South
African rand hit a 14-year low on Wednesday. In Asia, the
Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit
flirted with the lowest levels since the Asian economic crisis
in the late 1990s.
On the other hand, few investors seemed worried about U.S.
share moves.
U.S. shares' volatility index, seen as investors'
fear gauge, briefly fell below 11 percent, its lowest level in
more than a year.
Elsewhere, oil prices dropped to fresh low in recent months
after a surge in gasoline stockpiles in the United States
Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, hit a
six-month bottom of $49.02 per barrel, its lowest since late
January.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)