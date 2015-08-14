* Crude oil futures tumble to 6-1/2 year lows on supply glut
fears
* Investors await China yuan fixing after this week's
devaluation
* Upbeat U.S. data rekindles Fed rate hike expectations
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Aug 14 Asian shares were subdued in early
trade on Friday, but still on track for a steep weekly loss in
the wake of China's shock currency devaluation earlier in the
week.
Crude oil futures remained under pressure, plunging to
6-1/2-year lows after data revealed a big rise in U.S.
stockpiles, fuelling fears of a growing global glut.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down about 0.1 percent, poised to end the
week down 2.6 percent.
Japan's Nikkei stock index fell 0.3 percent, and was
down about 0.9 percent for the week.
Investors awaited Friday's yuan fixing to see if China's
central bank would set its official guidance rate lower for a
fourth day. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set its rate
nearly 2 percent lower on Tuesday, a move it said was aimed at
making its foreign exchange system more responsive to market
forces.
The PBOC reassured investors on Thursday, saying there was
no reason for the yuan to fall further given the country's
strong economic fundamentals, helping to calm investors who
pared holdings of risk assets for fear of a currency war.
The dollar's moves in U.S. trading were subdued, which meant
the PBOC could set Friday's reference below Thursday's 6.4010,
at around 6.39, said Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at
Westpac.
"While this would simply be a stable outcome - fully
consistent with how the PBOC has explained the 'new system - it
would generate a wave of headlines about a stronger yuan and
should support risk appetite," Callow said in a note.
A midpoint in the 6.40-6.41 area might be unsettling for
risk assets, he said.
The dollar was steady on its Japanese counterpart at 124.41
. The euro edged up about 0.1 percent to $1.1158,
moving back toward a one-month peak of $1.1215 scaled on
Wednesday.
The dollar came under pressure this week as the market
instability caused by China's devaluation curbed expectations
that the U.S. Federal Reserve's long-awaited interest rate
increase would come as early as its Sept. 16-17 meeting.
But strong U.S. retail sales data on Thursday provided
evidence in support of views that the Fed is on track to hike.
U.S. retail sales rose in July and were revised up for June,
while the trend of weekly jobless claims pointed to a tightening
job market.
In commodities trading, crude oil futures extended sharp
losses that pushed oil prices to levels not seen since early
2009, when the financial crisis was wreaking havoc on markets.
U.S. crude settled down 3 percent at a new 6-1/2-year
low as a big rise in U.S. stockpiles intensified worries over a
growing global glut.
U.S. crude oil was down 0.4 percent at $42.07 a barrel in
early Asia trade, while Brent slipped 0.2 percent to
$49.11, ahead of Friday's expiry of its front-month contract.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)