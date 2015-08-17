* MSCI Asia-Pacific index down as yuan woes weigh on China
stocks
* Spreadbetters see higher open for European bourses
* Some markets more calm as yuan stabilises, Nikkei gains
0.2 pct
* U.S. crude hovers near 6-year lows amid global oversupply
woes
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 17 Asian stocks were dragged lower by
volatile Chinese equities on Monday, as relative stability in
the yuan failed to assuage underlying concerns that Beijing may
push its currency further down after last week's surprise
devaluation.
In Europe, however, markets look set to take their cues from
Friday's modest gains on Wall Street. Spreadbetters forecast a
higher open for Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX
and France's CAC.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.8 percent.
The index added to last week's loss of 2.6 percent suffered
after Beijing devalued the yuan, buffeting global financial
markets and fanning concerns about China's economy.
The yuan fell more than 4 percent at one point, pulling down
riskier assets such as emerging currencies globally amid fears
the devaluation would spark a global currency war, but financial
markets began stabilising towards the end of last week as China
slowed the pace of the currency's drop.
In a tell-tale sign that some of the relief felt towards the
end of last week could be fading amid underlying expectations
that the authorities will continue to guide the yuan lower,
Shanghai shares lost as much as 1.5 percent after
gaining nearly six percent the previous week. They were down 0.1
percent as of 0325 GMT in choppy trading. The CSI 300 index
was down 0.3 percent.
"Investors were not keen to go into market on anticipation
the yuan can depreciate further in the long run," Steven Leung,
director at UOB Kay Hian in Hong Kong said.
Oil prices down near six-year lows also bit into the markets
of the region's export oriented economies. Malaysian stocks
suffered a 1.5 percent fall and the ringgit was
stuck near a 17-year low.
But in a sign that nerves continued to settle in some
quarters after the yuan plunge last week, Japan's Nikkei
and Australian stocks gained 0.2 percent and 0.3
percent, respectively.
The dollar added 0.1 percent to 124.39 yen.
The yen was unfazed by Monday's data showing Japan's economy
shrank in the second quarter. Though a contraction was expected,
concerns that the third quarter may see only mild improvement
could rekindle expectations of further monetary easing by the
Bank of Japan.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.1097, handing back
some of the big gains made last week when the initial shock of
yuan's devaluation hit the dollar.
The greenback got a lift at the end of last week from
encouraging data on U.S. producer prices and industrial output
that helped support the case for the Federal Reserve hiking
interest rates at its monetary meeting in September.
Meanwhile, the People's Bank of China on Monday,
set the yuan's midpoint at 6.3969, a touch firmer than the
previous session's fix of 6.3975.
"Stabilization in yuan fixes could clear the air for renewed
dollar appreciation. With reduced volatility, fears on
passthrough from the China devaluation to Fed policy should
subside and this may see focus shift back to the situation in
the United States," wrote Todd Elmer, head of Citi's G10
strategy in Singapore.
Suggesting that global financial market interest had moved
away from Greece and on to other matters like China's bid to
weaken its currency, the euro drew little support even after the
European Commission confirmed a deal to lend cash-strapped
Athens up to 86 billion euros over three years.
The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy of
China-related trades, was little changed at $0.7374.
The Aussie sank to a six-year low of $0.7217 earlier last
week after China's depreciation but recovered ground as Beijing
stepped in to arrest the yuan's decline.
While China's central bank says there is no reason for
further weakening in the yuan, many traders suspect sluggish
economic data and expectations of further policy easing will
keep the currency under downward pressure.
Crude oil, another market churned last week by China's shock
move and its potential impact on demand for commodities,
continued to struggle in the wake of global oversupply concerns.
U.S. crude was down 1.2 percent at $41.99 a barrel,
within reach of a six-year trough of $41.35 struck on Friday.
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by
