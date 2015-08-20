* Asian shares under pressure on China growth concerns
* Oil prices tumble, U.S. crude threatens to fall below $40
* Fed minutes push back Sept rate hike expectations
* Gold hits 1-month high
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 20 Concerns about slowing growth in
China sent Asian shares to two-year lows and pressured oil
prices on Thursday while minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
July meeting dented expectations for a rate hike in
mid-September.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
shed 1.1 percent, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng
Index falling as much as 2.0 percent at one point to an
8-month low. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.7 percent.
European shares are expected to open almost flat after the
pan-European stock index touched a six-week low on
Wednesday.
Fears that growth in China, which carried the global economy
following the 2008 international financial crisis, is slowing
over the long term are affecting risk assets around the world.
China's combined exports and imports for the first seven
months of 2015 fell 7.2 percent from the same period last year,
prompting Beijing to devalue the yuan last week.
While a cheaper yuan should help boost China's exports, a
deadly blast last week near Tianjin port, an important trade
hub, looks set to disrupt any recovery in trade in the near
term.
"When a currency is devalued around five percent, normally
you can expect a pickup in exports. But then in China's case
today, there was a blast in Tianjin, which is likely to dent the
picture of a rebound in exports in July-Sept," said Toru
Nishihama, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"I would expect an export recovery only by the end of
year," he added.
The commodities sector was among the hardest-hit by fear of
slowdown in Chinese demand.
U.S. crude oil prices eased 0.5 percent after a fall
of more than 4 percent on Wednesday following an unexpectedly
large increase in U.S. stockpiles, barely holding above its 6
1/2-year low of $40.40 per barrel.
It last stood at $40.61, with a break below $40 seen as
likely to trigger a fresh wave of selling.
Brent crude futures fell 0.6 percent to $46.89,
edging near the six-year low of $45.19 touched in January.
Falls in oil and other commodity prices hit many
resource-exporting emerging economies hard, and they have
already suffered shocks from capital outflows as the prospect of
higher U.S. interest rates looms larger.
MSCI's emerging market index set a new four-year
low, having fallen 22 percent from this year's high hit in April
and coming within a stone's throw of its Oct 2011 trough.
"Markets are nervous of risks and investors are pulling
funds out of emerging economies and resource exporters," said
Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
Many emerging market currencies are also under pressure,
with their economic woes compounded by local political problems
in some cases.
In one such example, the Turkish lira plunged to
fresh record lows against the dollar , briefly touching a level
of 3.0 to the dollar as political uncertainty and conflict
focused in the country's southeast undermined investor
sentiment.
Minutes from last month's Fed monetary policy meeting showed
officials in broad agreement that the U.S. economy was nearing
the point where interest rates should move higher.
But they also noted lagging inflation and a weak global
economy posed too big a risk to commit to "lift off", leading
some investors to question the likelihood of a rate hike in
September.
U.S. Treasury yields fell and money market futures <0#FF:>
<0#ED:> rolled back expectations of a rate rise in September.
The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yielded 2.122 percent, having
declined from an eight-month high of 2.500 percent touched in
June.
The dollar also lost its edge against other major
currencies. It fell to a three-week low of 123.68 yen on
Wednesday and last stood at 123.95 yen while the euro also rose
to $1.1132, extending its rebound from this week's low of
$1.10165 touched on Tuesday.
Gold also gained, rising to a one-month high of
$1,140.80 per ounce.
"Following the July FOMC minutes, we retain our call for
September lift-off. However, we see the bar for the rate hike as
having been pushed a bit higher. The higher bar, combined with
lower energy prices and a modest deterioration in the
international outlook since the July FOMC, has raised risks over
this call," Rob Martin, economist at Barclays said in a report.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer and Miral
Fahmy)