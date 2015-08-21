(Repeats to fix formatting error)
* Nikkei down 2.0 pct, Asia-Pacific index down 2.1 pct
* China August PMI shrinks at fastest pace in almost 6 1/2
years
* Dollar extends losses as safe-haven U.S. debt yields fall
* Gold, Treasuries up on safe-haven bid
By Nichola Saminather and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Aug 21 Stock markets tumbled on
Friday after a survey showed Chinese factories contracted at
their fastest pace since the depth of the global financial
crisis in 2009, sending investors scurrying to the safety of
bonds and gold.
Emerging market assets took a hammering, and oil prices were
on track for their longest losing streak since 1986, as fears of
a China-led deceleration in global growth gripped markets.
European markets are set to follow suit, with financial
spreadbetter IG expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to open 144
points lower, or down 2.2 percent, Germany's DAX to
open 325 points lower, or down 3.1 percent, and France's CAC 40
to open 121 points lower, or down 2.5 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 2.4 percent to its lowest since July 27,
2012, for a weekly loss of 6.1 percent.
Shanghai stocks dropped 4 percent to below the
200-day moving average for the first time since July 2014. That
brought losses for the week to 11 percent. The Hang Seng index
in Hong Kong was down 2.4 percent for a weekly loss of
7.4 percent.
Markets in countries whose economic fortunes were closely
linked to China's growth tumbled. Japan's Nikkei
declined 2.9 percent, for a weekly loss of 5.2 percent. South
Korea's Kospi shed 1.6 percent, and was 4 percent lower
for the week.
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones index slumped
below their 200 day averages overnight.
The mood in markets, already soured by the weakness on Wall
Street, darkened further on the grim reading of China's factory
activity.
The Caixin/Markit manufacturing index showed activity in
China's factory sector shrank at its fastest pace in almost 6
1/2 years in August as domestic and export demand dwindled. That
decline, coming on the heels of weaker-than-expected data in
July, stoked fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest
economy.
"Markets are pricing in the worst right now," said Herald
Van Der Linde, head of Asian equity strategy at HSBC.
The MSCI emerging markets index slid 1.7 percent
to the lowest since Aug. 19, 2009.
U.S. stock futures fell almost 0.5 percent to a six-month
low in Asian trade after the Chinese PMI was released.
The Australian dollar, considered a liquid proxy
for China demand, slid to $0.7285 at one point and was last
trading at $0.7304, down 0.5 percent for the day.
The market ructions sent gold up to its highest level
in more than a month.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasury yields also slipped further. They
were already feeling a downward pull after minutes from the
Federal Reserve's July meeting offered little clue of a
near-term rate hike, denting expectations of a tightening in
September.
"The U.S. markets have held up well of late, being viewed as
somewhat of a safe-haven," wrote Chris Weston, chief market
strategist at IG in Melbourne. "This view seems to have
deteriorated somewhat with the S&P 500 closing below its
multi-month trading range - a fate the credit markets and the
U.S. yield curve have been screaming for some time."
Lower Treasury yields in turn weighed on the dollar. The
currency traded at 122.82 yen, the lowest in more than
five weeks, after sinking from an overnight high of 124.16.
The euro hovered near a two-month high at $1.1290
after surging 1.1 percent on Thursday.
In commodities, crude oil resumed its downward trend. U.S.
crude was headed for its eight straight weekly decline,
slipping 0.5 percent to $40.85 after touching a multi-year low
of $40.21 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Nichola Saminather; Editing
by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)