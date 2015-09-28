* Spreadbetters forecast lower open for European stocks
* Shanghai stocks drop 0.2 pct, Nikkei sheds 1.2 pct
* Caution prevails before China PMI, U.S. jobs news
* Dollar consolidates gains vs euro, yen
* Platinum edges back towards 6-1/2 year lows
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 28 Asian stocks sagged on Monday
after Wall Street's uninspiring performance on Friday and ahead
of key economic indicators, while the dollar consolidated its
gains against the yen and euro.
Spreadbetters forecast shaky sentiment spilling over into
European equities, predicting a lower open for Britain's FTSE
, Germany's DAX and France's CAC.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was little changed. Shanghai shares fell
0.2 percent. Financial markets in South Korea, Hong Kong and
Taiwan were closed Monday for public holidays.
Tokyo's Nikkei lost 1.2 percent on caution ahead of
impending announcements including Wednesday's Japan industrial
production, Thursday's China Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) and U.S. non-farm payrolls on Friday.
"Investors would not take large positions until they digest
the outcomes of these key data, so directionless trading is
expected this week and volume is likely to be thin," said Takuya
Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
"If these data are better than expected, the market will
likely start recovering next week."
On Friday, the S&P 500 erased an early Federal
Reserve-driven rally and closed slightly lower amid a selloff in
biotech shares, and the Nasdaq lost 1 percent. The Dow
, however, managed to rise 0.7 percent.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen last week revived prospects of an
interest rate hike before year-end, easing concerns about
slowing global growth that helped the dollar and risk assets,
which have been buffeted by fears over China's sputtering
economy.
Strong second quarter U.S. GDP data released on Friday
further sharpened the case for the Fed to raise rates in 2015.
Focus now turns to this Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls as
markets try to gauge whether labour market conditions are strong
enough for the Fed to tighten monetary policy.
The dollar fetched 120.30 yen after edging up to a
two-week high of 121.24 on Friday as U.S. Treasury yields rose
on the strong U.S. GDP numbers and expectations of a Fed hike in
2015.
The euro was steady at $1.1184 after shedding 0.3
percent overnight.
Market activity is seen waning ahead of China's week-long
National Day holidays from Oct. 1.
In commodities, the lacklustre mood in equity markets
spilled over and U.S. crude oil futures lost 0.8 percent
to $45.31 a barrel while Brent crude lost 0.6 percent to
$48.27 a barrel.
Copper edged higher but was still stuck near one-month lows.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up
0.7 percent to $5,058.00 a tonne. Prices hit four-week lows on
Thursday near the $5,000-mark and are within reach of a six-year
low of $4,855 seen last month.
"The recoveries we've seen over the past couple of months,
have been pretty short-lived," said strategist Daniel Hynes of
ANZ in Sydney.
"It highlights the increasing cautiousness around China's
growth and what it means for copper despite what the supply side
is doing. The PMI will be pretty key this week."
Gold treaded water after being hit by a stronger dollar.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,144.45 an ounce after
dropping 0.7 percent on Friday.
Platinum, drubbed recently on fears demand for the metal
used in catalytic converters would diminish in the wake of the
Volkswagen emissions scandal, dipped 0.3 percent to $941.00 an
ounce, edging back towards the 6-1/2-year low of $924.50
an ounce plumbed last week.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo and Melanie
Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard
Borsuk)