* Spreadbetters see solid opening gains for European bourses
* Sept Fed meeting minutes underscore concern about global
economy
* Oil extends gains after PIRA forecasts $70 crude by
year-end
* Dollar slips as investors pare bets on 2015 rate hike
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 9 Asian shares rose on Friday, taking
their cue from a jump in oil prices and Wall Street gains after
minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting further quelled
expectations of an imminent U.S. interest rate hike.
Financial spreadbetters predicted bright starts for European
bourses, with Britain's FTSE 100 seen as much as 0.9
percent higher, Germany's DAX 1.4 percent, and France's
CAC 40 1.3 percent.
The Fed minutes revealed the extent to which policymakers
are concerned that a global economic slowdown might threaten the
U.S. economic outlook. Though they said overseas turmoil had not
"materially altered" economic prospects, they opted to hold
interest rates steady last month.
Riskier asset markets, which had risen when the Fed held off
raising rates in September, got a further boost on confirmation
policy makers won't rush to tighten policy at a time of
slackening global growth.
"The speculation about an imminent U.S. rate hike was a risk
that investors had been dealing with for a long time. Because
such concern is fading now, investors are willing to take
risks," said Hiroyuki Nakai, chief strategist at Tokai Tokyo
Research Center.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 1.8 percent, on track for a robust weekly
gain of 6.8 percent.
The S&P 500 closed at a seven-week high on Thursday.
S&P 500 e-mini futures edged up about 0.1 percent in
Asian trading.
China's flagship indexes extended Thursday's 3 percent
gains. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.2 percent
in afternoon trade, while the Shanghai Composite Index
gained 1.1 percent.
"The chance of a U.S. interest rate rise this year is
getting slimmer," said Alex Kwok, chief analyst and head of
research at China Investment Securities (HK).
Kwok said expectations that Beijing will unveil more
stimulus measures have also soothed fears that China's economy
may be at risk of a hard landing.
Japan's Nikkei stock index ended up 1.6 percent, and
4 percent higher for the week.
An unexpectedly weak U.S. jobs report for September had led
many investors to speculate that the Fed will not deliver its
first hike since 2006 until 2016.
Data out on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing
new applications for unemployment benefits fell more than
expected to near a 42-year low in the week ended Oct. 3, keeping
alive the view that improving labour conditions will prompt the
Fed to eventually act.
Still, the dollar withered in line with fading near-term
rate-hike expectations, with the dollar index down about
0.1 percent in Asian trade at 95.223, on track for a weekly loss
of 0.6 percent.
The euro was up about 0.1 percent at $1.1285 after
scaling a three-week peak of $1.1328 on Thursday, while the
dollar edged up against its Japanese peer to 120.09 yen.
Emerging currencies also got a lift from the perception that
the Fed will opt to keep rates low for a while longer, with
Indonesia's rupiah rising over 3 percent.
Oil prices surged overnight after forecaster PIRA Energy
Group predicted crude prices would rise to $70 per barrel by the
end of 2016.
Crude oil futures extended gains, with Brent adding
1.5 percent to $53.85 a barrel, up nearly 12 percent for the
week. U.S. crude was 1.9 percent higher at $50.38, up
10.7 percent for the week.
Gold added about 0.8 percent to $1,147.10 an ounce,
on track for a weekly gain of about 0.9 percent, after volatile
trading in the wake of the Fed minutes. A delayed hike to
interest rates could support gold in the near term.
(Reportig by Lisa Twaronite; Additional reporting by Ayai
Tomisawa in Tokyo and Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada in
Shanghai; Editing by Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)