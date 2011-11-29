* MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan rises 1.6 pct, Nikkei ends up
2.3 pct
* Euro firms as dollar index slips
* European shares seen opening modestly lower
* Oil, gold steady
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Nov 29 Asian shares and the euro
extended a rally into a second day on Tuesday, as investors were
buoyed by expectations that European policy makers will outline
details of how they will leverage a bailout fund so as to avert
contagion in sovereign debt markets.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.6 percent, adding to Monday's jump of
more than 2 percent. The index hit a seven-week low last Friday.
Japan's Nikkei closed up 2.3 percent, moving further
away from two-and-a-half year lows also hit last week.
U.S. stocks snapped a seven-session losing streak on Monday,
partly supported by robust holiday sales, helping to buoy some
Asian markets with export exposures to the United States, such
as Korea and Taiwan, while defensives and beaten-down energy and
materials sectors pulled Hong Kong and Shanghai shares higher.
"Some positive sentiment hit the markets which, after a
recent steep decline, were offering good valuations and
encouraging temporary buy back," said Hirokazu Yuihama, senior
strategist at Daiwa Capital Markets.
Asian markets largely shrugged off a French media report
citing several sources as saying Standard & Poor's could change
the outlook of France's top-notch rating to "negative" within
the next 10 days, but European share markets were set to dip.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
and Germany's DAX to open down 0.1 percent, and
France's CAC-40 to open down 0.4 percent.
Euro zone finance ministers will meet later on Tuesday to
approve detailed operational rules for the region's bailout
fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), paving
the way for the 440 billion euro facility to draw cash from
investors.
But with a history of initiatives that fall short of market
expectations, analysts at Barclays Capital warned it would be
premature to be confident that Europe's leaders are close to a
solution to the 2-year-old debt crisis.
"So far, European summits have delivered compromise
solutions that have been deemed either less than credible or too
complex by markets," they said in a note.
"The recent round of proposals does not seem any different
and suggests that investors should exercise caution buying risky
assets, especially after a rally that has been aided by light
market positioning."
ITALY AUCTION IN FOCUS
The euro inched up 0.3 percent to $1.3364 on Tuesday,
after rising more than 1 percent on Monday to a high of $1.3398.
The dollar index measured against six key currencies
slipped 0.3 percent.
Commodities, a gauge for investor risk appetite, were steady
after Monday's rally, with gold inching up 0.1 percent
above $1,700 an ounce and oil steadying after a rise of more
than $1 on Monday.
"We are fairly cautious, given very few reasons to be
optimistic, and I doubt if optimism can be sustained throughout
the week, especially with many meetings and bond supplies," said
Frances Cheung, senior strategist for Asia ex-Japan at Credit
Agricole CIB in Hong Kong.
Germany and France are reportedly working on proposals for a
more rapid fiscal integration in Europe ahead of a European
Union summit on Dec. 9, but the European Central Bank has defied
calls for a stepped-up role in helping resolve fiscal problems
within the 17-member euro zone.
Concerns about the ability of the highly-indebted euro zone
countries to pay off their ballooning public debt have made
their sovereign bonds a prime target for market attacks, pushing
yields to levels widely seen as unsustainable.
Market players were closely watching the outcome of this
week's auctions, with up to nearly 19 billion euros in new bonds
expected to be issued by Belgium, Italy, Spain and France.
Italy plans a 8 billion euros bond sale later on Tuesday.
Ten-year bond yields were stuck above 7 percent, a
level that forced Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek
international aid.
Tension in euro zone money market and banks' reluctance to
lend to each other further intensified on Monday, with
three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main
gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest
rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, rising to
1.477 percent from 1.475 percent.
Reflecting global market strains, the Bank of Japan supplied
dollars in market operations for the fourth time this month on
Tuesday, providing $100 million in an operation maturing in
three months and $1 million maturing in a week.
(Editing by Alex Richardson)