* MSCI Asia ex-Japan slips 0.9 pct, Nikkei hits 2-week low
* Aussie hit by weaker Q4 GDP, drop in materials
* Fall in Aussie supports euro
* Risk gauges hint at turnaround in sentiment
* European shares likely open flat to lower
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, March 7 Asian shares fell for a
third day in a row on Wednesday as investors grew more risk
averse, with renewed uncertainty over Greece's bailout and
mounting worries about slowing global economies overshadowing
support from ample liquidity.
The three U.S. equity indexes recorded their biggest one-day
percentage drop this year on Tuesday, while the CBOE Volatility
index VIX rose, reflecting a receding appetite for
riskier assets.
Commodity currencies eased, with the Australian dollar
falling for a second session in Asia to a six-week low. Data
showing its economy grew a disappointingly slow 0.4 percent last
quarter also dented sentiment.
The euro benefited from players taking profits on currencies
which have been rallying so far this year, notably the Aussie.
The single currency, still facing huge short positions, inched
up 0.2 percent to $1.3140, off Tuesday's three-week low
of $1.3103. The Australian dollar trimmed early losses
to hover around $1.054.
The MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan index fell
0.9 percent, led by the materials sector and
Australian shares, which hit seven-week lows on concerns that
slowing global economies would undermine demand for commodities.
The ex-Japan index had risen more than 11 percent so far
this year through Tuesday's close, and traders said it had
looked increasingly ripe for a pullback.
Japan's Nikkei average was down 0.9 percent after
falling more than 1 percent to a two-week low.
Financial spreadbetters expected major European markets
to open flat to 0.2 percent lower.
"Markets are facing profit taking pressures, with prices
having risen far more strongly than many anticipated this year,"
said Takao Hattori, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi
UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities in Tokyo.
"With concerns rising over growth prospects in emerging
economies, investors realise they need fresh factors than ample
liquidity to elevate markets further," he said.
Copper remained sluggish, while oil recovered after falling
the day before when worries about supply disruptions eased.
HEAT ON GREECE
Athens turned up the heat on its creditors on Tuesday as it
sought to secure a bond swap that will cut its mountainous debt,
while the main bondholders group warned a disorderly default
would cause over a trillion euros of damage to the euro zone.
Some Greek pension funds and foreign investors rejected the
offer, which will see investors lose almost three-quarters of
the value of their holdings.
Greek private creditors have until Thursday night to say
whether they will participate in the bond swap that is a crucial
part of a bailout programme to save Greece from bankruptcy and
meet a debt repayment on March 20.
"I think we are at a watershed now," a trader at a Japanese
bank said, adding that if the Greek debt swap went well the
market could return to the risk-on mood. "But if Greece cannot
get the deal, then that would be a game changer," he warned.
More signs emerged of the damage to growth inflicted by the
euro zone debt crisis, as Brazil followed China in raising fears
of a slowing economy.
Data on Tuesday showed South America's largest economy
expanded just 2.7 percent in 2011 after surging 7.5 percent in
2010. Quarterly growth in Oct-Dec was a scant 0.3 percent
following a revised 0.1 percent contraction in the previous
quarter.
China's Minister of Commerce on Wednesday said Chinese
exports increased by an estimated 7 percent in the first two
months of this year from year ago levels, while import growth
was likely above 7 percent in the same period.
China also said it will boost energy imports in 2012,
supporting oil prices which remained underpinned by supply risks
and Iran's nuclear programme. Brent crude climbed above
$122 and U.S. crude topped $105 a barrel.
RISK GAUGE EYED
As a gauge of how investors perceive risk, the VIX index,
which measures expected volatility in the Standard & Poor's 500
index over the next 30 days, jumped nearly 16 percent on
Tuesday. It was the biggest one-day rise since November, as the
S&P 500 marked its worst three-day period since December.
"I am getting a bit nervous about risk gauges," Hattori
said, adding that he also kept an eye on the Ted spread, which
appears to have halted its narrowing trend, and dollar/yen
one-month implied volatility, which was creeping
higher.
The Ted spread, the spread between Libor and
three-month Treasury bills, represents the risk
premium of lending to a bank and has been falling as worries
about a credit crunch in Europe abated after the European
Central Bank's first liquidity injection in late December.
Asian credit markets weakened in tandem with riskier assets,
pushing the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade
index 5 basis points wider.