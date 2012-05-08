* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up 0.3 pct, Nikkei rises 0.7 pct
* Euro, Aussie slip but off Monday's multi-month lows
* U.S. crude eases, Brent edges higher
* European shares likely see mixed start
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, May 8 Shares edged up on Tuesday after
the previous day's plunge, as sentiment improved on hopes Spain
will use public funds to bolster its struggling banks, although
persistent worry over Greece capped gains and weighed on the
euro.
European shares will likely be mixed, with financial
spreadbetters predicting that major European markets
would open between a 0.2 percent drop and a 0.3
percent rise. U.S. stock futures were down 0.1 percent.
The anti-austerity backlash by voters in Greece and France
initially caused jitters but overnight, U.S. and European stock
markets showed resilience, with the banking sector
outperforming, as Spain signalled it was opening the door to
using public funds to aid the country's troubled lenders.
"Spain is a much bigger economy compared with Greece or
Portugal, so public funds will have to be injected because a
bankruptcy scenario just isn't an option there," said Takao
Hattori, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities in Tokyo.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was up 0.3 percent. It slid more than 2 percent
the day before - its worst daily fall in about five months - and
hit its lowest in about three months.
Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 0.7 percent, after
suffering its biggest fall in six months and touching a
three-month low on Monday.
"I think that today people are having a few second thoughts
and thinking that maybe the political situation isn't that
volatile in Europe and so we have bounced back a little bit, but
clearly we haven't recovered all of yesterday's losses," Damien
Boey, equity strategist at Credit Suisse, said about the
Australian market. It added 0.2 percent, led by mining stocks.
London copper was boosted by bailout hopes for
Spanish banks, rising 0.7 percent to $8,228 a tonne, after
falling 0.7 percent on Monday.
GREECE BACK IN FOCUS
The euro recovered from Monday's low of $1.2955, its
lowest since Jan. 25, hit after an anti-austerity backlash by
voters in Greece and France caused jitters across markets as the
defeat of incumbents raised fears that Europe's collective
efforts to resolve its debt crisis may falter.
The euro remained pressured, easing 0.2 percent at $1.3031
while the Australian dollar, another gauge of investor risk
appetite, fell 0.2 percent at $1.0182, also off a
four-month low of $1.0110 hit on Monday.
Europe's election result "suggests a lot of delays, at a
minimum, in the policies that are in place to reduce the
deficits. As far as markets are concerned, we've seen repeatedly
that fiscal irresponsibility gets punished more than a lack of
growth," said Simon Grose-Hodge, head of investment advisory for
South Asia at LGT Bank in Singapore.
Evidence of deep public resentment against using severe
austerity measures to solve Europe's refinancing problems
prompted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to show some new
flexibility on Monday over how quickly it would press deeply
indebted countries to bring their budgets under control if
economic growth weakens.
The shift in tone could prove important for Greece, where
Europe's sovereign debt crisis began in 2009.
Greece's two mainstream parties, which backed a painful
European Union/IMF bailout, failed to win a parliamentary
majority, reviving uncertainty over whether Athens will stay in
the euro zone.
Barclays Capital analysts cautioned that as Europe's issues
are more structural than cyclical, boosting growth with more
spending or lower taxes would only bring temporary relief.
"Bank recapitalization seems to be the best option for
Europe to get the biggest bang for their bucks," they said.
Sebastien Galy, strategist at Societe Generale, said the
next key events included negotiations for a coalition government
in Greece and the announcement of some form of bad bank scheme
for Spain.
Sources said a government announcement on ailing Spanish
lender Bankia SA, with its chairman stepping down on
Monday, could come on Friday once a successor is in place.
FUNDAMENTALS KEY
Oil was mixed on Tuesday, with U.S. crude futures
down 0.3 percent at $97.65 a barrel after tumbling to a low of
$95.34 on Monday while Brent crude gained 0.3 percent to
$113.47, rebounding from Monday's lows near $110 per barrel.
Hattori of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities said
economic fundamentals were still the main driver for markets,
with the United States only showing moderate pace of growth.
Several Federal Reserve officials are due to make speeches
this week and likely will reiterate their pledge to keep a very
accommodative monetary policy in light of the fragile economy,
Hattori said.
Analysts said Chinese data due later this week, including
April trade figures and industrial output, was also in focus.
Signs of slowdown in the world's second-largest economy could
underscore how vulnerable the global growth outlook is and dent
investor risk appetite.
Sentiment was slightly better in Asian credit markets, with
the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
tightening by 1 basis point.