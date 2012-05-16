* MSCI Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei both fall to 4-month lows
* Euro below $1.27 to 4-month low, Aussie hits five-month
low
* Spot gold hits 4-1/2 month low as dollar index rises
* European shares likely drop
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, May 16 Asian shares fell more than 3
percent, the biggest one-day drop in six months, and the dollar
rose broadly on Wednesday after efforts to form a new government
in Greece collapsed, fuelling fears that a second election in
June could precipitate Athens' exit from the euro zone and
deepen the bloc's debt crisis.
European shares were expected to extend losses as well, with
financial spreadbetters predicting that major European markets
would open down as much as 1 percent.
U.S. stock futures were down 0.2 percent.
Investors continued to reduce positions in riskier assets,
leading to a fall of more than $1 in oil prices and a drop to a
4-month low for spot gold, while lifting the dollar which tends
to be seen as safe haven in times of heightened uncertainty.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
extended losses for the fourth consecutive day,
sliding 3.3 percent to a new 4-month low, and was set for its
biggest one-day loss since November last year. The index has
fallen more than 9 percent since May 2.
"It's part of the risk-on, risk-off trade that we've had for
the past two years and we are still stuck in it, looking for the
next catalyst," said Andrew Pease, Sydney-based chief investment
strategist at Russell Investments Asia Pacific, adding that
markets may be risking becoming too pessimistic again.
"The U.S. isn't great but doing OK, Europe is still in a
mess and markets have been downgrading their views on China, and
all these are feeding into an extended risk off period after a
strong risk-on March quarter. As an asset manager, it's not a
time to have a strongly-held views right now," Pease said.
The materials and energy
sectors were among the biggest decliners in MSCI's pan-Asian
index, hitting resources-heavy Australian shares which
slipped 2.3 percent.
But the technology sector was the biggest
loser and pulled South Korean shares down to a 4-month
low, after traders cited a report that Apple Inc could
be shifting orders for memory chips to Japan.
In addition to Greek jitters, financials pulled Hong Kong
shares down more than 2.5 percent to a four-month low
after a mainland newspaper reported flat loan growth for the
first two weeks of May by the country's "Big Four" state-owned
banks, adding to concerns about an economic slowdown following
weak data last week.
Japan's Nikkei average fell to a four-month low,
closing down 1.1 percent.
Further depressing commodities were comments from BHP
Billiton , the world's biggest miner, giving a
bleak outlook for the asset class.
"The tail winds of high commodity prices have contributed to
record growth in the sector," Chairman Jacques Nasser said in a
speech to a business lunch in Sydney. "Now we have a period
where those tail winds are moderating and we expect further
easing over time."
GREEK EXIT
Greek political leaders meet on Wednesday to establish a
caretaker government that will lead the country into its second
election in just over a month.
Financial markets have been roiled by the prospect that a
victory by leftists opposed to harsh austerity measures that are
a condition of an international bailout could put both Greece's
euro membership and the euro zone's fiscal consolidation efforts
at stake.
A Greek exit from the euro may be manageable given the
relatively small size of its economy, but a far more significant
issue is the potential knock-on impact on unpopular
restructuring policies agreed by other struggling economies such
as Italy and Spain, where bond yields were climbing higher.
"The direct costs of a Greek euro exit would be huge for
Greece, but manageable for the rest of the euro area. Our
concern is contagion," said Michala Marcussen at Societe
Generale.
"A speedy and forceful response would be required to stem
this ... It's a question of political will."
COMMODITIES PRESSURED
The euro touched a four-month low below $1.27 and the
Australian dollar, closely linked to expected commodities
demand, hit a 5-month low of $0.9905. The dollar index,
measured against a basket of major currencies, rose to a
four-month high of 81.455.
Spot gold fell to a 4-1/2 month low of $1,532.09 an
ounce, weighed by the sluggish euro and investors seeking to
cash in. A stronger dollar tends to curb demand for
dollar-denominated gold.
"Everybody is rushing to buy the U.S dollar," said Ronald
Leung, director of Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong, adding
that demand from jewellers was limited due to volatile prices.
Risk aversion further undermined Asian credit markets,
pushing the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade
index wider by 9 basis points.
Two-year Japanese government bond yields fell
to a 7-year low below 0.10 percent on Wednesday on growing
concerns that Greece might eventually exit the euro zone.
"To arrest market fears, proactive measures are needed,"
said Barclays Capital in a research note. "Unfortunately, they
seem nowhere in sight. This suggests that risky assets are
likely to trade erratically at best, with a bias to
underperform."
Oil fell on Wednesday, with U.S. June crude sliding
1.4 percent to $92.69 a barrel, while Brent fell 1
percent to $111.16 a barrel.
Later in the session, the U.S. Federal Reserve's minutes of
its April meeting will be released to possibly offer insight
into the probability of a further quantitative easing.