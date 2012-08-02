* MSCI Asia ex-Japan falls 0.4 pct, Nikkei bucks trend and
rises
* Euro inches up vs dollar, dollar gains on yen
* Investors look to ECB meeting Thursday for stimulus action
* ECB decision 1145 GMT, press conference 1230 GMT
* European shares seen up at opening
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Aug 2 Asian shares fell while the euro
and commodities inched higher on Thursday as investors hope the
European Central Bank will take policy action later in the day
after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of offering fresh
stimulus.
European stocks looked set to open higher, while a 0.2
percent gain in U.S. stock futures signalled a steady
Wall Street start. Financial spreadbetters called the main
indexes in London, Paris and Frankfurt
to open as much as 0.3 percent higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
retreated 0.4 percent, but Australian shares
pushed 0.3 percent higher after surprisingly strong June
retail sales data and a swing in the trade account to a small
surplus against a deficit forecast.
Japan's Nikkei stock average rose 0.5 percent, with
traders citing a weaker yen and hopes the ECB will take action
to lift the euro zone. The market was also helped by investors
buying back shares that had dropped on Wednesday.
"There are some big decisions pending this week. If action
is not following, or some of the (promising) commentary is
starting to reverse, the market probably will weaken, which is
the risk," said Akshay Chopra, portfolio manager of investment
manager Karara Capital.
Some investors hope the ECB will resume buying bonds under
it Securities Market Programme (SMP) to help drive down
borrowing costs for Italy and Spain, which have soared to levels
considered unsustainable for their economies.
Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported that ECB
President Mario Draghi will unveil a two-pronged approach on
Thursday, using both the ECB and the future euro rescue fund
European Stability Mechanism, to buy bonds from Spain or Italy.
Barclays Capital took a different view.
"The reactivation of SMP is not in our base scenario; hence,
we expect the market to be disappointed," Barclays Capital
analysts said in a research note. "We believe this likely
disappointment will continue to favour our short EURUSD
positions for the week," they said.
The euro traded up 0.2 percent at $1.2250, below a
three-week high of $1.2390 reached on Friday but above a
two-year low around $1.2042 last week.
FED AND DOLLAR
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks and Treasuries fell while the
dollar rallied against the euro and yen after the Fed offered no
new monetary stimulus at the end of a two-day policy meeting.
But it kept the door open for further bond buying, known as
quantitative easing, to help a U.S. economy that it said had
lost momentum. That changed the Fed's tone compared with June,
when it said the economy was "expanding moderately."
Investors will now look to the annual central bankers'
meeting at Jackson Hole on August 31 for Fed signals, said
Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak &
Co.
The dollar firmed slightly against the yen to 78.45 yen
, recovering from a two-month low of 77.90 yen hit on
Wednesday.
The dollar was also underpinned by wariness that the
Japanese authorities might intervene to stem the yen's
appreciation, traders said.
History suggests the yen will stay firm in August against
the dollar. It has fallen against the dollar only twice in the
month of August since 1999.
"The Fed has retained the option of further monetary easing
which will keep the dollar pressured, and puts a slight upward
bias towards the yen against the dollar," said Takao Hattori,
senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities in Tokyo.
"The dollar's uncertainty helps ease some pressure on the
euro even if the euro's outlook remains gloomy. The euro has
established its position as a reserve currency for other
countries, such as China, and for investors looking to diversify
portfolios, which has helped prevent its collapse," he said.
Spot gold recovered, inching up 0.2 percent to $1,601
an ounce on Thursday.
Brent crude futures steadied near $106 a barrel and
U.S. crude edged down 0.1 percent to $88.86 a barrel.
Copper rose 0.3 percent to $7,447 a tonne.
"I don't see the market going anywhere for the moment. The
market is still waiting for the ECB today and U.S. jobs data
tomorrow. But the situation here is still very bearish,"
Shanghai-based commodities analyst Judy Zhu of Standard
Chartered said.
Asian credit markets firmed slightly, with the spread on the
iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
narrowing by 2 basis points.
Standard & Poor's on Thursday affirmed Germany's top AAA
credit rating, saying its outlook remained stable, contrasting
with rival Moody's Investors Service, which last month cut its
outlook for Germany, the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative
from stable, citing Europe's debt crisis.