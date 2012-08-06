* MSCI Asia ex-Japan surges 1.7 pct to 3-month high
* Euro hits one-month high vs dollar
* Investors look to China data for further lift
* Oil slips but gold up as dollar eases
* European shares likely extend gains
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Aug 6 Asian shares rallied to a
three-month high and the euro touched a one-month peak against
the dollar on Monday, as stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data
and emerging optimism for European action on the debt crisis
sharpened investor appetite for risk.
European stocks were likely to extend gains after surging to
four-month highs on Friday, while U.S. stock futures
signalled a firmer Wall Street start. Financial spreadbetters
called the main indexes in London, Paris and
Frankfurt to open 0.4 percent higher.
But caution is likely to remain until concrete policy
measures are taken, which may be weeks away, and investors in
the near term will be looking to data out of China starting
Thursday -- from trade to bank loans and investment -- to give
the global economic outlook a further lift.
China's central bank on Sunday pledged to intensify monetary
policy fine-tuning and improve credit policy to bolster the
world's second largest economy, which has at best shown signs of
stabilising rather than picking up briskly.
With the euro zone debt crisis hobbling global economic
activity, Southeast Asia's largest economy, Indonesia, provided
some relief as its economic growth surprisingly picked up in the
second quarter of this year to underscore its resilience to the
global slowdown.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.7 percent to its highest in three months,
with Hong Kong shares rallying 2 percent to be among the
region's top performers. Japan's Nikkei stock average
jumped 2 percent.
"Time has come to shift funds to risk assets, as markets
have very limited room for further downside from here," said
Tetsu Emori, a Tokyo-based commodities fund manager at Astmax
Investments.
"Investors may be questioning why they rushed to sell when
the ECB and the Fed both have been saying they will take action
when necessary. They never said they won't do anything."
Looking back, June might have marked the turning point when
European policymakers agreed to a broad framework to shore up
the region's troubled banks, and markets' sharp swings in the
past month may have only helped consolidate the bottom, he said.
Investors re-evaluated the European Central Bank's statement
after its policy meeting on Thursday which hinted at upcoming
policy steps to contain surging borrowing costs in Spain.
Better-than-expected U.S. jobs data spurred unwinding of
safe-haven holdings in treasuries and the dollar while boosting
global equities and oil on Friday. At the same time, a rise in
the jobless rate left most economists still expecting further
monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve as soon as September.
"We think the likelihood of further central bank moves
remains high, particularly in Europe ... this bodes well for
risk," Barclays Capital analysts said in a research note.
The euro earlier on Monday rose to its highest since July 5
of $1.2444, while the dollar was at 78.41 yen, off
a two-week high of 78.77 hit on Friday when weakening
safe-haven demand weighed on the yen.
"When you think about the fact that something positive will
probably materialise even if it takes some time, the euro could
see a bit of a rebound," said Hiroshi Maeba, head of FX trading
Japan for UBS in Tokyo, referring to possible ECB measures.
RISK APPETITE RETURNS
A rebound in riskier assets improved sentiment in Asian
credit markets, narrowing the spread on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan
investment-grade index by 7 basis points.
Oil eased after rallying on Friday, with Brent down
0.3 percent at $108.62 a barrel and U.S. crude futures
down 0.1 percent at $91.28 a barrel.
As the dollar eased and the euro rose, spot gold
inched up 0.3 percent to $1,607.56 an ounce.
"There is a greater degree of optimism in commodities
surrounding the euro zone than 2-3 weeks ago," Michael Creed, an
economist at the National Australia Bank.
The CBOE Volatility index, which measures expected
volatility in the Standard & Poor's 500 index over the
next 30 days, plunged 11 percent to close at 15.64 on Friday.
Some analysts warned the VIX nearing the 13.70-15.30 support
area has always provoked at least an interim reversal in trend.
Spain's economy minister told a newspaper on Sunday that
Madrid has time to wait for clarity on what a full European
rescue would involve as it has already covered the majority of
its debt needs for the year.
Greece, which faces a 3.2 billion euro bond maturity on
August 20, is leaning towards issuing treasury bills to plug a
cash squeeze this month, its deputy finance minister said, as
Greece's international inspectors held their final verdict on
Athens's budget cutting efforts until next month.