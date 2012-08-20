* MSCI Asia ex-Japan down 0.2 pct, Chinese shares
underperform
* Nikkei hits highest since early May
* Dollar touches five-week high vs yen
* European shares likely flat to higher
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Aug 20 Asian shares inched lower on
Monday, taking a break from recent gains when investor risk
appetite had risen on hopes that Europe's policymakers will take
decisive steps to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis in coming
weeks.
European stocks were likely to be a tad firmer, after
closing at 13-month highs on Friday for their best week in seven
years, and U.S. stock futures were barely changed ahead
of Wall Street's start. Financial spreadbetters called the main
indexes in London, Paris and Frankfurt
to open flat to as much as 0.3 percent higher.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.2 percent, pulled lower by Chinese
shares. The index has risen 1.1 percent so far in August and is
hovering near a three-month high hit earlier in the month.
"You do get to a stage where a lot of investors are a little
bit sceptical whether this run will continue," said IG Markets
analyst Stan Shamu, of Australia's equities market,
which pulled back from a three-month high amid a lack of any
clear catalyst to push the market higher.
Hong Kong shares fell 0.8 percent and Shanghai slid
0.9 percent, tumbling to its lowest in more than three
years, after data over the weekend showed home prices in China
rose in July for a second month. It spurred profit taking in the
property sector, which has outperformed the broader market in
the year to date.
The state-run Shanghai Securities Journal reported on Monday
that rising housing prices could lead Beijing to impose more
curbs on the sector to control housing inflation, which could
include an expansion of the property tax pilot to include more
cities and raising the pre-sales requirements.
"Mainland investors are definitely more sensitive to the
housing prices, although I think the latest monthly increase is
more an effect of interest rate cuts," said Jackson Wong,
vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities.
Japan's Nikkei stock average was 0.2 percent
stronger after touching its highest since early May, with a
weaker yen supporting exporters.
Both the pan-Asia stock index and the Nikkei hit their 2012
lows in early June, with the recent bouts of rallies inspired by
the European Central Bank hinting at a bond-buying programme to
contain Spain's surging borrowing costs and backing from
Europe's paymaster Germany.
On Friday, a record high for Apple Inc shares
boosted U.S. stocks while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
stayed near a four-year high.
"The market is gaining ground on a much more solid footing
compared to the first-quarter liquidity rally and the relative
stability offers more room for further, sustainable gains," Tong
Yang Securities in a note to clients.
In a sign of easing investor fears, the CBOE VIX volatility
index, which measures expected volatility in the S&P 500
over the next 30 days, plumbed a five-year low on Friday.
The dollar rose to a fresh five-week high against the yen at
79.660 yen.
Asian credit markets steadied, with the spread on the iTraxx
Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index nearly flat.
Oil rose, with Brent up 0.4 percent to $114.20 a
barrel and U.S. crude up 0.2 percent to $96.23 a barrel.
EUROPE RESUMES BUSINESS
With many European policymakers away on summer holidays,
markets have enjoyed a respite in recent weeks from negative
headlines.
While markets anticipate some conclusive action to calm the
euro zone's troubled bond markets to be announced at the
European Central Bank's Sept. 6 policy meeting, the focus this
week is on a meeting between leaders of Greece and Germany on
Friday.
Senior German politicians already stepped up the pressure on
Greece to stick to its reforms, and made clear that there was no
appetite in the German parliament for a third aid package for
Athens.
Recent polls by Reuters showed that growing numbers of
economists were concluding Greece has a future inside the
currency union rather than outside.
The ECB could outline details of its debt-buying programme
next month ease pains for Spain, and its economy minister Luis
de Guindos said the ECB must take forceful and unlimited steps
to buy sovereign debt to help Madrid cut its refinancing costs.
Germany's weekly Der Spiegel magazine reported on Sunday the
ECB is considering setting yield thresholds for any purchases of
a struggling euro zone country's bonds.
Platinum stretched its gains into a third session as supply
worries lingered after violence at a major mine in South Africa,
the world's top platinum producing country, while gold was
steady amid continued uncertainty over monetary policy.