* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 0.8 pct, Nikkei adds 0.3 pct
* Euro hits fresh 7-week high vs dollar
* Fed minutes fuel expectations of U.S. stimulus
* China HSBC flash PMI hits lowest level in 9 months
* European shares seen firm
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Aug 23 Asian shares rose to a two-week
high on Thursday after Federal Reserve minutes raised hopes for
fresh monetary stimulus, but a survey suggesting that China's
manufacturing sector is contracting capped the gains.
Ahead of the euro zone's flash PMI and a German-French
meeting over Greece, financial spreadbetters called London's
FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and Frankfurt's DAX
to open up as much as 0.9 percent.
The firmer tone follows minutes of the July 31-Aug 1 Fed
meeting. They showed the Fed was likely to deliver another round
of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless data points to
"substantial and sustainable" strengthening in the recovery.
That pushed the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan up as much as 1 percent.
However, it pulled back from the day's peak to stand up 0.8
percent after the HSBC flash China PMI showed the factory sector
contracting in August at its fastest pace in nine months,
raising fresh concerns about the health of global demand.
Shares in Australia, which depends on China as its single
largest export market, were up 0.2 percent, also a tad
below levels prior to the PMI data. The Australian dollar
fell to $1.0510 from around $1.0533 before China's PMI.
Speculation about more economic stimulus drove spot gold
up to a 3-1/2 month high of $1,665.09 an ounce as the
market started to factor in the potential for new stimulus to
fuel inflation.
Copper rose to a one-month high of $7,687.50 a
tonne.
"The Fed said they would act unless they see substantial and
sustainable strengthening. Clearly you're not seeing that which
says the Fed has to do something," said Hong Kong-based
commodities analyst James Luke of China International Capital
Corporation.
"But it's been a pretty muted price response, which I think
reflects ongoing China industrial weakening and doubts over the
efficacy of any new stimulus round," he said.
There were also conflicting views on how much stimulus the
Fed would provide.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke is likely to expand on the
discussions at the central bank's annual meeting at the end of
this month in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said Andrew Wilkinson,
chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
MORE LIQUIDITY RISKY
"Since the meeting of the minutes, the environment has
changed to make it doubtful if the Fed will take as aggressive
an action as markets appear to have taken from the minutes,"
said Yuji Saito, director of foreign exchange at Credit Agricole
in Tokyo, citing healthier U.S. data, an improving mood
surrounding Europe's woes and surging grains prices.
He said more quantitative easing could fuel inflationary
pressures as money flows will likely target grains such as U.S.
corn and soybean, which hit record highs this summer
due to the United States' worst drought in 56 years.
"Some stimulus has already been anticipated, and the Fed has
merely kept such expectations intact. Players probably sold the
dollar to adjust their positions ahead of meetings surrounding
Greece," said Saito.
The Fed hopes lifted oil. Brent crude climbed 0.9
percent to $115.93 a barrel and U.S. crude gained 0.8
percent to $98.03.
Asian credit spreads also tightened on the iTraxx Asia
ex-Japan investment-grade index by 3 basis points.
The euro touched a seven-week high of $1.2553 while
the dollar changed hands at 78.55 yen, inching up from
Wednesday's low of 78.27 yen.
Japan's Nikkei stock average erased earlier losses
to add 0.3 percent as investors scooped up stocks battered
earlier on the firmer yen.
Since the Fed's last policy meeting, a slew of reports
including retail sales and non-farm payrolls have boosted the
dollar and lifted 10-year Treasury yields to a
three-month high above 1.85 percent.
That has scaled back expectations on how aggressive the Fed
will be, but it is still likely to take some action at its Sept
12-13 meeting, such as by extending the period of very low
interest rates beyond 2015.
Markets are also anticipating that the ECB will take action
to contain the surging borrowing costs of indebted Spain and
Italy and while that has underpinned sentiment, the verdict on
the fate of much more troubled Greece has yet to be delivered.
Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is meeting other
European officials this week to try to delay when the country
has to meet the austerity targets set in exchange for its
financial bailout.