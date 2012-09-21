* MSCI Asia ex-Japan rises 1 pct, Nikkei adds 0.8 pct
* Euro rises, safe haven dollar and yen struggle
* oil, copper, gold rise
* European shares likely climb
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Sept 21 Asian shares, oil and gold rose
on Friday while safe-haven currencies the dollar and yen
withered, as investors were comforted by recent central bank
steps to support the global economy in the face of weak data.
A 0.3 percent rise in U.S. stock futures suggested a
firm Wall Street start and financial spreadbetters expected
London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX to open about 0.5 percent higher.
The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan rose 1 percent and was set for a weekly
gain of 1 percent.
The index was led higher by a 1.2 percent rise in telecoms
and technology sub-indexes as
Apple Inc's iPhone 5 hit stores around the globe on
Friday. Mobile carriers reported record demand.
Taiwan-based Apple supplier Hon Hai rose 0.5
percent while and Largan Precision fell 0.2 percent.
Australian shares gained 0.3 percent, with energy
stocks rising off the back of higher oil prices.
Hong Kong shares increased 0.9 percent and Tokyo's
Nikkei stock average added 0.8 percent.
"The general consensus at the moment is that any major dips
in the market will be supported by the fact that central banks
are happy to act," said Stan Shamu, market analyst at IG
Markets.
Reflecting a shift of money into riskier assets, the dollar
index measured against a basket of key currencies fell
0.2 percent. Spot dollar dropped 0.1 percent against the yen to
78.14.
The euro added 0.2 percent against the dollar to $1.2997
and rose against the yen and commodities-linked
currencies such as the Australian dollar. The Aussie, which is
often used to gauge investor risk sentiment, gained 0.4 percent
to $1.0478.
"Key global stock indices, while pausing from their rally,
generally remain at high levels, suggesting that markets have
not entirely turned against risk," Junya Tanase, chief FX
strategist at JPMorgan in Tokyo.
"Major central banks pursuing aggressive monetary easing
have reduced tail risks for the global economic growth and the
euro zone debt crisis, raising the probability for dollar and
the yen to weaken and support the cross yen," he said.
Manufacturing reports from the euro zone, China and the
United States on Thursday showed factory activity remained
lacklustre, evidence of sluggish growth globally.
This month marked the end of the weakest quarter of growth
in three years for U.S. manufacturing and jobless benefit claims
held near two-month highs last week, suggesting the U.S.
economic recovery is struggling to gain traction.
The euro zone's manufacturing purchasing managers' index
showed a slight recovery this month, but the downturn in the
services sector steepened at the fastest pace since July 2009.
China's manufacturing activity contracted for the 11th month in
a row, but some sub indexes showed signs of stabilising, an HSBC
flash PMI showed.
CENTRAL BANK LIQUIDITY HELPS
In the past week, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of
Japan have announced further monetary easing steps, and the
European Central Bank recently outlined a scheme to help cap the
borrowing costs of highly indebted euro zone members which
request assistance.
"In this QE (quantitative easing) environment, real
asset-related stocks are going to be more valued," said Jackson
Wong, vice-president for equity sales at Tanrich Securities in
Hong Kong, referring to Hong Kong property stocks.
With central banks around the world keeping markets awash
with funds, gold looked set to benefit as a hedge against future
inflationary risks.
Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,772.61 an ounce,
nearing its highest since Feb. 29 of $1,779.10 hit on Wednesday.
Crude futures prices climbed 0.8 percent to $93.15 a
barrel, while Brent rose 0.4 percent to $110.45.
Asian credit markets firmed slightly, narrowing the spread
on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
by 2 basis points.
Spain, which had been the main source of market jitters this
week over its weak financial position, raised more funds than
planned in an auction on Thursday, but relief may be short
lived.
Madrid has to refinance 27.5 billion euros in October and
needs an additional 10 billion euros to offset the fallout from
austerity measures.
Greece continues its struggle to secure approval of
restructuring plans from its global creditors in exchange for a
bailout to keep the country solvent.