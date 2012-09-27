* MSCI Asia ex-Japan erases early losses, Nikkei off 2-week
By Chikako Mogi
TOKYO, Sept 27 Asian shares rebounded on
Thursday, buoyed by a sharp upturn in Chinese shares, but
sentiment was vulnerable to uncertainty over a bailout for Spain
and signs Europe is struggling to find a unified approach to the
Greek debt crisis.
U.S. stock futures hinted at a solid Wall Street open
with a 0.4 percent gain, and financial spreadbetters expected
London's FTSE 100, Paris's CAC-40 and
Frankfurt's DAX to also open higher by as much as 0.6
percent.
A recovery in Chinese shares pulled the MSCI index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan out of
negative territory to push it up 1 percent.
"This is mostly month-end window-dressing coupled with long
weekends in the region that's lifted us off earlier lows," said
a Hong Kong-based trader at an Asian brokerage.
Hong Kong shares rose 1.3 percent, led by banks and
property developers in buying largely related to quarter-end
portfolio adjustments ahead of the week-long holiday in China
next week.
The Shanghai Composite Index jumped nearly 3 percent
on speculation that authorities might take steps to prop up the
mainland's beleaguered stock markets. Shanghai shares closed at
their lowest since February 2009 on Wednesday at 2004.2, a level
perceived low enough by market players to prod authorities to
prop up the market.
"Shanghai shares are approaching a level low enough to
prompt investors to buy back shares as the level reflects
excessively bearish sentiment and offers a bargain," said
Hirokazu Yuihama, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Hong Kong and domestic Chinese stock markets have also been
eroded by the Chinese central bank's lack of action in the wake
of global easing from the United States to Japan, as it has
refrained from cutting interest rates or banks' reserve
requirements since July.
Instead, China has been pumping ample funds to the country's
money markets, injecting a historical record of 365 billion yuan
($58 billion) this week to avoid a potential liquidity crunch
ahead of next week's holidays.
"Markets may be hoping for central bank stimulus, but I
think China's aim is to achieve a soft landing and not to beef
up fundamentals greatly. China may be feeling that measures
taken so far are sufficient to achieve that goal," Yuihama said.
Japan's Nikkei stock average closed up 0.5 percent,
rebounding from a two-week low touched earlier in the day.
SPAIN UNVEILS BUDGET
Despite worries about Europe denting sentiment, asset prices
broadly remained in recent ranges.
"Economic data seems encouraging in the U.S., concern is
rising in Asia and (there is) some element of disbelief on the
European scene," Societe General strategist Sebastian Galy said
in a note. "That disbelief in Europe needs to be more severe for
an actual full-scale correction, though rising volatility may be
enough to trigger a further forced reduction in some peripheral
assets."
The euro traded at $1.2883, off a two-week low of
$1.2835 touched on Wednesday.
The yen was at 77.67 yen, near a one-week high of
77.585 hit on Wednesday.
Growing investor risk aversion lifted the CBOE Volatility
index, a gauge of volatility seen in the Standard &
Poor's 500 index, to a three-week high to close up 8.94
percent on Wednesday, its biggest daily rise in 2-1/2 weeks.
Fierce protests in Spain and Greece against severe austerity
measures roiled markets, sending 10-year Spanish bond yields
back above 6 percent for the first time since the
European Central Bank said on Sept. 6 that it would buy
sovereign bonds to trim the borrowing costs of euro zone states
that request a bailout.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy presents a series of
reforms and a tight 2013 budget on Thursday, while gradually
moving towards seeking a sovereign bailout, which would activate
the ECB's bond-buying scheme.
Spain also faced Moody's latest credit rating review and an
independent audit's stress test showing how much more money
Madrid will need to strengthen its shaky banking sector.
Greece's international lenders remained divided over how to
approach Athens's debt restructuring as creditors seek to
minimise losses.
"In this environment, unless there is news of a Spanish
bailout, I think the momentum is for a weaker euro," said Mitul
Kotecha, head of global foreign exchange strategy for Credit
Agricole in Hong Kong.
The dollar index measured against a basket of
currencies eased 0.2 percent to 79.736, retreating from a
two-week high of 80.012 reached on Wednesday. A weaker dollar
helped a modest recovery in dollar-denominated industrial
commodities such as oil and copper, as well as gold.
U.S. crude inched up 0.2 percent to $90.18 a barrel
and Brent edged up 0.1 percent to $110.14. London copper
rose 0.6 percent to $8,165 a tonne. Spot gold
traded up 0.2 percent at $1,755.76 an ounce.
Not all Asian countries are in need of immediate stimulus,
however, as the Philippines' central bank governor told Reuters
on Wednesday that domestic demand remained buoyant despite the
global slowdown dampening exports.
Asian credit markets were marginally firmer, with the spread
on the iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index
narrowing by 1 basis point.