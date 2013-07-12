* Asian stocks struggle to extend gains, still ahead for
week
* Fed cheer gives way to caution ahead of Chinese data on
Monday
* Selloff in dollar eases, currencies steadier after wild
ride
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 12 Investors in Asian stocks turned
cautious on Friday even after a record close on Wall Street, and
a decline in the dollar paused as markets braced for Chinese
data that could offer telling evidence of weakness in the
world's second biggest economy.
Economists polled by Reuters see China's second-quarter GDP
growth at a median 7.5 percent. The data is set to be released
on Monday.
Foreshadowing an even slower growth rate, China's finance
minister said he expected a 7 percent pace for this year, which
would be below the government's own official forecast.
"China's weak foreign trade data for June provide a
pessimistic edge to second quarter GDP estimates. Monthly data,
including industrial production and fixed investment, show
China's economy slowed further in the second quarter," said
Alaistair Chan, an economist at Moody's analytics in Sydney.
"This year is shaping up to be the slowest since 1999, and
the risk is increasing that full-year GDP growth will come in
below the government's 7.5 percent target."
Confirmation of any further weakness in China's economy
would dampen risk appetite.
Yet China's main markets were still on track for their best
week in five months, helped by tentative signs of support for
sectors plagued by overcapacity.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was essentially flat on Friday. Yet after three
straight sessions of solid gains, it was on track to end up more
than 3 percent for the week, its best since September.
Tokyo's Nikkei added 0.2 percent, South Korea's
KOSPI eased 0.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng
slipped 0.5 percent and China's mainland shares shed
0.8 percent.
Bucking the region's weaker trend, Australia's ASX 200 index
added 0.4 percent, thanks mostly to strength in the
major miners such as BHP Billiton.
European shares were expected to gain at the opening on
Friday after Wall Street set record highs.
Capital Spreads forecast Britain's FTSE 100 to open
up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 0.3 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to gain 0.1 percent.
The generally subdued performance on Asian exchanges
followed a powerful rise on Thursday and a record closing high
for the U.S. S&P 500 index and Dow Jones.
Investors had cheered Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's commitment to keep monetary policy accommodative for
the foreseeable future.
Before his comments, markets had started to price in the
prospect of the Fed scaling back its bond-buying programme as
early as September following a string of encouraging data that
showed a clear recovery in the economy.
DOLLAR STEADIER
Currency markets were steadier following a breathtaking
selloff in the dollar on Thursday as investors cut bullish
positions on Bernanke's pledge.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's
performance against a basket of major currencies, wallowed at
2-1/2 week lows, having slumped more than 2 percent. That fall
was the steepest in four years, normally seen only during
financial crises.
The euro had set up camp at $1.3082 having jumped as
far as $1.3208 on Thursday to be well off this week's trough of
$1.2755.
Analysts at BNP Paribas said the fall in the dollar should
be seen as an opportunity to buy because they still expect the
Fed to begin winding down its stimulus later this year.
"We forecast an acceleration of U.S. GDP growth in Q3 and Q4
that is consistent with the Fed starting its tapering process in
the second half of 2013," Steven Saywell wrote in a report.
"We choose to recommend a short GBP/USD at 1.5130, targeting
a move to 1.45 with a stop at 1.5310," said Saywell, adding he
believed the Bank of England would ease policy in August.
Caution ahead of the Chinese data saw commodity currencies
such as the Australian dollar give back much of the recent gains
made against the greenback.
The Aussie slipped to $0.9173 from Thursday's high
of $0.9306, keeping in sight a 34-month trough of $0.9036 set
earlier this month.
The Aussie's decline came even as commodity markets were
bolstered by Bernanke's commitment to keep policy loose. Copper
was a touch softer on the day at $6,980 a tonne, having
jumped 2.6 percent, while gold stood at $1,282 an ounce
after a 1.7 percent rally.
Oil lost a bit of momentum as traders took profits on a
three-week rally that lifted prices to 15-month highs. U.S.
crude eased back to around $104.82 a barrel, having
reached $107.45.