* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up; Nikkei hits 7-1/2 week high after
holiday
* U.S. dollar index wobbles, but holds off last week's lows
* Aussie dollar surges after c.bank says stance appropriate
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 16 Asian shares inched higher on
Tuesday, taking their cue from U.S. stocks after
weaker-than-forecast U.S. retail sales growth backed the view
that the Federal Reserve will hold off reducing its bond-buying
stimulus anytime soon.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added about 0.1 percent, while the U.S. dollar
index edged lower.
The Australian dollar surged half a U.S. cent after the
Reserve Bank of Australia said in the minutes of its July policy
meeting that the current policy stance was appropriate for the
time being.
Investors await Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's twice-yearly
monetary policy report to the Congress on Wednesday and Thursday
for more clues on the U.S. central bank's policy outlook.
"The testimony is a venue to explain the Fed board's
thinking, rather than Bernanke's own ideas. So I would expect
his remarks to be a bit more hawkish than last week," said
Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Citigroup's strong earnings helped the S&P 500 end
higher on Monday for an eighth straight day, the longest such
streak since mid-January. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones
industrial average both closed at record highs on Monday
for the third consecutive session.
The Nikkei share average, which touched a 7-1/2 week
high, was up 0.6 percent, catching up after Japanese financial
markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday.
LOWER U.S. GROWTH EXPECTATIONS
Data on Monday showed that U.S. retail sales increased 0.4
percent last month, half of the rise economists polled by
Reuters had forecast. The slowdown prompted economists to
downgrade their second-quarter growth forecasts to an anaemic 1
percent increase.
While the Fed is focusing on labour market improvements to
determine when to begin tapering its $85 billion in monthly
purchases, weakness in the consumer sector could indicate
broader economic problems.
A separate report on Monday showed that growth in New York
state's manufacturing sector accelerated in July.
Yields on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were last at 2.548 percent, slightly above their U.S. close of
2.543 percent but still well below a two-year high of 2.76
percent touched on July 8.
The dollar index erased early gains and was
fractionally lower at 83.028, but still far from last week's
two-week low of 82.418. The index set three-year high of 84.753
last Tuesday.
The dollar edged down 0.1 percent against the yen to 99.79
yen, well below last week's high of 101.21 yen on
Wednesday.
The yen could face more pressure as the week progresses, on
expectations that Japan's upper house election on Sunday will
result in a big victory for the ruling party of Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, giving him more support to pursue his aggressively
reflationary policies.
The euro inched up to $1.3072, moving away from last
week's three-week high of $1.3201. But a slide in German exports
as well as political wrangling over austerity measures in
Portugal pressured the common currency's upside, as did fresh
concerns about Spain's political and financial woes.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday rejected
stepping down after opposition leaders called for him to quit
over a ruling party financing scandal.
The political turmoil came against a backdrop of a deepening
credit crunch that threatens banks and the broader economy, the
International Monetary Fund warned in a report on Monday.
The Australian dollar surged about 0.8 percent to $0.9165
, taking back lost ground after it fell below 90 U.S.
cents on Friday.
Markets interpreted minutes of the RBA July meeting - at
which the cash rate was kept at a record-low 2.75 percent - as
showing less urgency to cut rates than some had anticipated. As
a result, swap rates shaved the probability of a rate cut in
August to 53 percent, from 63 percent. {ID:nL4N0FL151]
Strategists at Barclays said in a note to clients that they
continue to prefer taking short positions in the Australian
dollar against its U.S. counterpart, in light of Australia's
dependence on raw material shipments to China. China is
Australia's single biggest export market.
Data on Monday showed that China's second-quarter economic
growth cooled to 7.5 percent from the year-earlier period from
7.7 percent in January-March, in line with expectations.
Commodity markets were mixed in the wake of the Chinese
data, relieved it did not disappoint but finding no fresh buying
incentives.
Copper added 0.4 percent to $6,947.50 a tonne, while
U.S. crude slipped 0.2 percent to $106.10 a barrel.
Spot gold edged down to $1,279.26 an ounce, after
falling slightly on Monday.