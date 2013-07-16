* European shares expected to be steady at open
* MSCI Asia ex-Japan up; Nikkei hits 7-1/2 week high after
holiday
* U.S. dollar index wobbles, but holds off last week's lows
* Aussie dollar surges after c.bank says stance appropriate
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 16 Asian shares inched higher on
Tuesday, taking their cue from U.S. stocks after
weaker-than-forecast U.S. retail sales growth backed the view
that the Federal Reserve will hold off reducing its bond-buying
stimulus anytime soon.
European stocks are seen opening steady, consolidating a
sharp upward move over the last three weeks, with traders
looking to closely watched German ZEW sentiment index for
direction. The index is seen rising to 39.6, which would
indicate a third straight month of growing confidence in the
euro zone's biggest economy.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to
open 4 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 6 to 7 points lower, or flat, and France's CAC
40 to open 3 points lower, or as much as 0.1 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added about 0.2 percent, while the U.S. dollar
index edged lower.
The Australian dollar surged half a U.S. cent after the
Reserve Bank of Australia said in the minutes of its July policy
meeting that the current policy stance was appropriate for the
time being.
The meeting had left the cash rate unchanged at a record-low
2.75 percent, and the market interpreted the minutes as showing
less urgency to cut rates further than some investors had
anticipated.
China shares slid, weighing on Hong Kong as both markets
traded narrowly, with financial and property stocks dampened by
an official news report saying quarterly or annual growth of
below 7 percent was acceptable. Data on Monday showed that
China's second-quarter economic growth cooled to 7.5 percent
from the year-earlier period from 7.7 percent in January-March,
in line with expectations.
"If it's true that 7 percent is the new base economic growth
case, then it would greatly diminish chances that Beijing will
even move to support the economy and this is a negative for the
market," said Cao Xuefeng, a Chengdu-based analyst with Huaxi
Securities.
BERNANKE TESTIMONY AWAITED
Investors await Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's twice-yearly
monetary policy report to the Congress on Wednesday and Thursday
for more clues on the U.S. central bank's policy outlook.
"The testimony is a venue to explain the Fed board's
thinking, rather than Bernanke's own ideas. So I would expect
his remarks to be a bit more hawkish than last week," said
Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The Nikkei share average, which touched a 7-1/2 week
high, was up 0.5 percent, catching up after Japanese financial
markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday.
Citigroup's strong earnings helped the S&P 500 end
higher on Monday for an eighth straight day, the longest such
streak since mid-January. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones
industrial average both closed at record highs on Monday
for the third consecutive session.
Data on Monday showed that U.S. retail sales increased 0.4
percent last month, half of the rise that economists polled by
Reuters had forecast. The slowdown prompted economists to
downgrade their second-quarter growth forecasts to an anaemic 1
percent increase.
While the Fed is focusing on labour market improvements to
determine when to begin tapering its $85 billion in monthly
purchases, weakness in the consumer sector could indicate
broader economic problems.
A separate report on Monday showed that growth in New York
state's manufacturing sector accelerated in July.
Yields on U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
rose to 2.555 percent, above their U.S. close of 2.543 percent,
but still well below a two-year high of 2.76 percent touched on
July 8.
The dollar index erased early gains and was down
about 0.1 percent at 82.964, but still far from last week's
two-week low of 82.418. The index set a three-year high of
84.753 last Tuesday.
The dollar edged down 0.1 percent against the yen to 99.76
yen, well below last week's high of 101.21 yen on
Wednesday.
The yen could face more pressure as the week progresses, due
to expectations that Japan's upper house election on Sunday will
result in a big victory for the ruling party of Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe, giving him more support to pursue his aggressively
reflationary policies.
The euro rose to $1.3083, but was still well shy of
last week's three-week high of $1.3201.
The Australian dollar surged about 1.0 percent to $0.9181
, taking back lost ground after it fell below 90 U.S.
cents on Friday on fears that the China GDP data would fall
short of expectations. China is Australia's single biggest
export market.
Commodity markets were mixed in the wake of the Chinese
data, relieved growth did not disappoint but finding no fresh
buying incentives.
Copper added 0.7 percent to $6,969.25 a tonne, while
U.S. crude slipped 0.2 percent to $106.12 a barrel.
Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,279.25 an ounce,
after falling slightly on Monday.