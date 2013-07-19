* Stocks lower across Asia, Nikkei down 1.1 percent
* Yen bounces off lows as Nikkei comes under pressure
* More reflationary policies seen if Abe wins upper house
vote
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 19 Japanese shares skidded from a
two-month peak on Friday in a sudden reversal sparked by
profit-taking ahead of a weekend election that should see Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe gain control of the upper house of
parliament.
There are worries that a big victory for Abe would allow him
to prioritise nationalist policies at the expense of painful
structural reform, though markets are hopeful such an outcome
will not materialise.
Tokyo's Nikkei slid 1.1 percent, having swung from
gains of more than 1 percent to a fall of 2.7 percent. It was
still up 1 percent for the week.
Traders said profit-taking by some large players pushed the
index negative, which then tripped large sales of stock futures
that fuelled the selloff. Thin conditions in the market
exaggerated the moves.
"A lot of potential good election news has been priced in,
so people are coming in to sell futures, probably hedging some
upside," said a senior trader at a foreign bank in Tokyo.
Markets across Asia were also softer, but far less volatile.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.4 percent, with South Korea's KOSPI
and Australia's ASX 200 index both 0.5 percent
lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index shed 0.4 percent.
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its New
Komeito Party (NKP) coalition partner are expected to win
resoundingly at Sunday's upper house election.
"The outcome from this weekend's upper house elections will
help determine the ability of the Abe administration to deliver
on structural reforms and its long-term growth strategy,"
Barclays Capital analysts wrote in a report.
"If the LDP-NKP coalition wins control of the upper house
and receives a decent mandate for reform, we would remain
comfortable with our USD/JPY forecast profile of 103 in 3 months
and 105 in 12 months."
Friday's sudden pullback in the Nikkei led investors to
quickly unwind short yen positions, helping the Japanese
currency bounce off lows.
That saw the dollar fall back to 100.36, from a
one-week high of 100.86. The euro slipped to 131.55
from a seven-week high of 132.10 yen.
Against the dollar, the euro was little changed at $1.3107
, having retreated from this week's peak around $1.3179.
Investors are also keeping an eye on a G20 meeting of
central bankers and finance ministers taking place in Moscow,
looking for reassurance as China rebalances its economy and the
Federal Reserve looks to reduce stimulus.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said this week the U.S. central
bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond
purchase programme later this year, yet he kept the option of
changing that plan if the economic outlook were to deteriorate.
Latest data on the U.S. economy suggested the recovery was
on track, with factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region
picking up in early July, while new claims for jobless benefits
fell last week.
Bernanke told the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday it
was too soon to judge if recent "mixed" signals from the U.S.
economy would prompt the central bank to delay plans to trim its
bond buying this year.
His pledge to be flexible soothed global financial markets
this week and helped drive Wall Street to record closing highs.
Commodity markets also took heart, with copper recovering
from a one-week trough to $6,935 a tonne, while gold
bounced to $1,285 an ounce from this week's low of $1,270.41.
U.S. crude held near 16-month highs above $108 a
barrel, further underpinned by signs of a stronger U.S. economy.