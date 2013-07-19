* Yen climbs off lows as Nikkei comes under pressure
* Stocks elsewhere in Asia mixed, India hits 7-week highs
* Japan upper house election on Sunday in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 19 Japanese shares recoiled from a
two-month high on Friday in a sudden reversal sparked by
profit-taking before a weekend election that should see Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe gain control of the upper house of
parliament.
A big victory for Abe could allow him to push nationalist
policies at the expense of his "Abenomics" agenda of monetary
expansion, government spending and potentially painful
structural reform, although markets hope he will continue to
prioritise economic reform.
Tokyo's Nikkei ended 1.5 percent lower, having swung
from gains of more than 1 percent to a fall of 2.7 percent.
Friday's decline has just about wiped out most of this week's
gains and the choppy session may make European investors
cautious.
"A weak start is expected in Europe as some disappointing
earnings results overnight from Google and Microsoft weigh on
sentiment and Asia treads cautiously amid choppy trading," said
Jonathan Sudaria, a trader at Capital Spreads in London.
Dealers said profit-taking by some large players pushed the
Nikkei into negative territory, which then tripped large sales
of stock futures that fuelled the selloff. Thin conditions in
the market exaggerated the moves.
"It's like a mini-version of what happened in May," said
Tachibana Securities strategist Kenichi Hirano, referring to the
big plunge that the Tokyo market experienced two months ago.
"Although some foreign funds are likely to sell shares after
the upper house election, I expect the Nikkei will top 15,000
next week."
Bourses across Asia were softer, with the exception of
Indian stocks which reached a seven-week high. The
market was underpinned by a rally in Tata Consultancy Services
a day after the software services exporter posted
earnings that beat estimates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
slipped 0.5 percent, and was on track to end
flat for the week.
ELECTION EYED
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its New
Komeito Party (NKP) coalition partner are expected to win
resoundingly at Sunday's upper house election.
"The outcome from this weekend's upper house elections will
help determine the ability of the Abe administration to deliver
on structural reforms and its long-term growth strategy,"
Barclays Capital analysts wrote in a report.
"If the LDP-NKP coalition wins control of the upper house
and receives a decent mandate for reform, we would remain
comfortable with our USD/JPY forecast profile of 103 in 3 months
and 105 in 12 months."
Friday's sudden pullback in the Nikkei, however, led
investors to quickly unwind short yen positions, helping the
Japanese currency bounce off lows.
That saw the dollar fall back to 100.05, from a
one-week high of 100.86. The euro slipped to 131.47
from a seven-week high of 132.10 yen.
Against the dollar, the euro was a touch firmer at $1.3135
, but still off this week's peak around $1.3179.
Investors are also keeping an eye on a G20 meeting of
central bankers and finance ministers taking place in Moscow,
looking for reassurance as China rebalances its economy and the
Federal Reserve looks to reduce stimulus.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said this week the U.S. central
bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond
purchase programme later this year, yet he kept the option of
changing that plan if the economic outlook were to deteriorate.
Latest data on the U.S. economy suggested the recovery was
on track, with factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic region
picking up in early July, while new claims for jobless benefits
fell last week.
Bernanke told the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday it
was too soon to judge if recent "mixed" signals from the U.S.
economy would prompt the central bank to delay plans to trim its
bond buying this year.
His pledge to be flexible soothed global financial markets
this week and helped drive Wall Street to record closing highs.
Commodity markets also took heart, with copper recovering
from a one-week trough to $6,940 a tonne, while gold
bounced to $1,291 an ounce from this week's low of $1,270.41.
U.S. crude held near 16-month highs above $108 a
barrel, further underpinned by signs of a stronger U.S. economy.