* Asian shares head for first loss in four days
* Dollar extends losses against yen, Nikkei down 1.4 pct
* Australia central bank expected to cut rates at 0430 GMT
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Aug 6 The dollar extended losses against
the yen into a third day on Tuesday as markets questioned their
expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve would start scaling back
its stimulus as soon as next month, putting Japanese shares on
the defensive.
Asian shares outside of Japan hit a two-week low and headed
for their first loss in four days, as disappointing first-half
earnings from HSBC dragged Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index
sharply lower.
The Australian dollar was near three-year lows ahead of an
expected cut in official rates to a record low of 2.5 percent.
The U.S. dollar slipped 0.3 percent to 97.950 yen after the
previous session's 0.7 percent decline, its biggest one-day fall
in a week. It was not far from a five-week low of 97.585 yen
touched on July 31.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar
dipped 0.1 percent.
The dollar has weakened since Friday after a soft jobs
report saw markets temper expectations the Fed could start
scaling back its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme in
September, although a survey showing a pick-up in the U.S.
services sector helped limit the losses.
Sterling rose to one-week highs after an industry
survey gave hope the UK economy was recovering, before easing to
$1.5354 in Asian trade.
The Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at
$0.8927 ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision,
due at 0430 GMT.. It fell to 3-year lows below 89 U.S.
cents on Monday.
"We may see a sharper selloff in the AUD/USD should the RBA
keep the door open to further rate cuts in the coming months,"
said David Song, currency analyst at DailyFX.
ASIA SHARES SLIP
Asian shares measured by MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan
fell 0.8 percent, to be headed for their biggest
one-day fall in four weeks.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng underperformed the region, trading
down 1.7 percent on the back of a 4.6 percent fall in index
heavyweight HSBC after the bank posted lower than
expected earnings.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei share average shed 1.4 percent
on the back of the firmer yen, which lowers income for exporters
such as carmakers.
"We blame the yen's rise... we had some blue-chip companies
like Toyota Motor reporting stellar earnings, but as
the yen has strengthened those companies have failed to lift the
market and we missed a rally," said Yoshiyuki Kondo, a
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Of the 133 Nikkei companies that have reported quarterly
earnings so far, 60 percent either beat or met market
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine. That
compared with 54 percent in the previous quarter.
In commodity markets, copper eased 0.3 percent to
around $6,950 a tonne, extending a 0.4 percent decline on
Monday, while gold fell 0.7 percent after a 0.6 percent
drop in the previous session.
Brent crude prices dipped 0.2 percent at $108.50 a
barrel, extending a 0.3 percent fall on Monday and heading for a
third straight day of loss - which would be its longest losing
run since late May.