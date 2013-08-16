* Rupee hits all-time low of 62.03 to the dollar
* Asian shares down, but less than Wall St peers
* U.S. jobs, inflation fuel expectation of Fed tapering in
Sept
* Bonds under pressure globally also on signs of improvement
in Europe
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 16 Asian markets rode a
roller-coaster on Friday, with India's rupee hitting a record
low, the yuan at an all-time high and Chinese stocks roiled by
rumours of government support for the market or even a trading
error.
The jitters across Asia followed a similarly strange session
on Wall Street, where normal trading patterns appeared to go out
the window as shares fell, U.S. Treasury yields jumped, gold
surged and the dollar tumbled.
The rupee fell to a record low as central bank measures to
tighten capital outflows and curb gold imports were seen as
unlikely to prop up the currency. The rupee hit an all-time low
of 62.03 to the dollar.
Chinese shares went on a wild ride, opening weaker before
surging for no apparent reason, taking the Shanghai Composite
Index up as much as 5.6 percent and prompting talk that
Beijing was planning to announce steps to support the market.
A trading error was also rumoured. Later, the gains
evaporated as quickly as they had appeared, leaving traders
scratching their heads.
China's yuan meanwhile hit a record high against
the dollar as weakness in the greenback spurred some traders to
cover positions ahead of the weekend. The currency was trading
at 6.1115 after touching a record high of 6.1090 at the open.
U.S. Treasury yields in Asian trade held near two-year highs
as signs of improvement in the U.S. job market and rising
consumer prices cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve
will start reducing its stimulus next month.
The dollar wallowed near a seven-week low, however, as signs
of improvement in Europe and elsewhere undercut the perceived
relative strength of the U.S. economy, especially in light of
some weak U.S. earnings, as well as disappointing factory data.
Also not helping the dollar, other U.S. data released
overnight showed China and Japan - the two largest foreign
holders of U.S. debt - were at the forefront of a $66 billion
exodus from long-term US Treasuries in June, dumping a net $40
billion.
European shares are expected to fall, with Britain's FTSE
seen falling as much as 0.3 percent and German DAX
0.2 percent.
"I'd say the markets are pricing in an 80 to 90 percent
chance that the Fed will announce tapering in September,
although I suspect the Fed will try to send a message to curb
the rise in bond yields," said Arihiro Nagata, head of foreign
bond trading at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
Tokyo's Nikkei share average fell 0.8 percent while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.4 percent.
The falls were moderate compared to Wall Street, where
Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.4 percent, its biggest
fall since mid-June to five-week lows.