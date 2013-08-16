* Rupee hits all-time low of 62.03 to the dollar
* Asian shares down, but less than Wall St peers
* U.S. jobs, inflation fuel expectation of Fed tapering in
Sept
* Bonds under pressure globally also on signs of improvement
in Europe
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 16 Asian markets rode a
roller-coaster on Friday, with India's rupee hitting a record
low, the yuan at an all-time high and Chinese stocks roiled by a
likely trading error.
The jitters across Asia followed a sharp fall in Wall Street
shares as signs of improvement in the U.S. job market and rising
inflation stoked expectations that the Federal Reserve will
reduce its stimulus next month.
In Europe, Britain's FTSE inched up 0.1 percent in
early deals, while the German DAX was down 0.1 percent.
The rupee fell to a record low of 62.03 to the dollar on
concerns that central bank measures to curb capital outflows
would prove insufficient as worries grew about the impact on
funds of any rollback of U.S. stimulus.
Chinese shares went on a wild ride, with the Shanghai
Composite Index falling 1 percent before surging as much
as 5.6 percent before giving up all the gains.
Traders suspected the rough ride was caused by system
problems at Everbright Securities.
China's yuan meanwhile hit a record high against
the dollar as weakness in the greenback spurred some traders to
cover positions ahead of the weekend.
The currency was trading at 6.1115 per dollar after touching
a record high of 6.1090, as a string of solid economic data in
China has eased worries about a sharp slowdown.
U.S. Treasury yields held near two-year highs in Asian trade
as signs of improvement in the U.S. job market and rising
consumer prices cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve
will start reducing its stimulus next month.
"I'd say the markets are pricing in an 80 to 90 percent
chance that the Fed will announce tapering in September,
although I suspect the Fed will try to send a message to curb
the rise in bond yields," said Arihiro Nagata, head of foreign
bond trading at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
In addition, some traders said there might be selling
related to rising speculation that U.S. President Barack Obama
may nominate former Treasury secretary Lawrence Summers as the
successor to Fed chairman Ben Bernanke.
Summers is seen as less dovish than Fed vice chairwoman
Janet Yellen, who is considered another strong contender.
The dollar wallowed near a seven-week low, however, as signs
of improvement in Europe and elsewhere undercut the perceived
relative strength of the U.S. economy, especially in light of
some weak U.S. earnings, as well as disappointing factory data.
Also not helping the dollar, other U.S. data showed China
and Japan - the two largest foreign holders of U.S. debt - were
at the forefront of a $66 billion exodus from long-term US
Treasuries in June, dumping a net $40 billion.
ASIAN SHARES FALL
In Asia Tokyo's Nikkei share average fell 0.8
percent while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 0.3 percent.
The falls were moderate compared to Wall Street, where
Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.4 percent, its biggest
fall since mid-June to five-week lows.
U.S. shares were pummelled by weak earnings and outlook from
Walmart and Cisco, with disappointing sales at
the world's largest retailer stoking worries about the strength
of U.S. consumers, particularly low-income households that do
not benefit from asset price gains.
The euro fetched $1.3350, near double top around
$1.34 hit in June and August, and keeping much of its 0.7
percent gain on Thursday.
The dollar also lost momentum against the yen, trading at
97.63 yen, off Thursday's high of 98.66 yen.
As the dollar eased, gold prices hit a two-month high
of $1,372.51 while silver also held near three-month high of
$23.15 after a surge of more than 5 percent on Thursday.
Copper futures hit a 10-week high on hopes the
global economic recovery is taking root.
Brent oil prices held near four-month peaks on fears
that escalating violence in Egypt could affect the Suez Canal or
spread in the Middle East, where some supplies are already
disrupted.