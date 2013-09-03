* Europe markets seen steady at open; Nokia in focus
post-Microsoft deal
* China services PMI shows growth, after good manufacturing
report
* Yen slips as safe-haven bid wanes, dollar hits 1-month
high
* Oil prices slip on delay in possible U.S. action on Syria
* Australia c.bank holds monetary policy steady, as expected
By Lisa Twaronite and Wayne Cole
TOKYO/ SYDNEY, Sept 3 A spate of upbeat economic
data powered Asian markets on Tuesday and will likely support
European shares as well, while gold and the yen lost some of
their safe-haven appeal as the U.S. delayed a possible strike on
Syria.
Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to
open up 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent; Germany's DAX
to gain 3 to 10 points, or as much as 0.1 percent; and
France's CAC 40 to ease by 3 to 8 points, or as much as
0.2 percent.
Nokia will be in focus after Microsoft Corp
said it will buy the Finnish company's phone business.
With some 66 percent of lendable shares out on loan, according
to Markit data, the shares could be vulnerable to a sharp short
squeeze higher if the market gives its approval to the 5.44
billion euro ($7.2 billion) deal.
China's non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)
dropped slightly to 53.9 last month from July's 54.1, remaining
solidly above the threshold indicating expansion and suggesting
that government measures are supporting the economy.
Chinese manufacturing PMI had shown activity in that sector
was at its highest in more than a year. A round of other
purchasing managers' surveys for August showed that prospects
for the global economy have brightened considerably.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.76percent, building on Monday's 1.2
percent rise and marking a fourth day of gains, while Japan's
Nikkei stock average surged 3 percent to a three-week
high.
Gold eased about 0.2 percent to $1,391.49 an ounce as
investors rediscovered an appetite for risk, while the dollar
hit a one-month high against a basket of currencies as well as
the yen. The greenback bought as much as 99.70 yen, and
the dollar index rose as high as 82.379, also
underpinned by expectations for U.S. monetary policy.
"I expect the dollar to be supported amid expectations that
the Federal Reserve will start tapering its quantitative
easing," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe
Generale in Tokyo.
Traders expect the Fed to start reducing its stimulus at its
policy meeting on Sept. 17-18, unless U.S. payroll numbers due
on Friday fall short of forecasts.
While tapering expectations support the dollar, any hints
that stimulus will be withdrawn sooner rather than later would
weigh on equities, particularly those in emerging markets that
have come under pressure in recent months on expectations of
capital outflows.
"It's not a question of whether the U.S. Federal Reserve
will cut quantitative easing, it's a matter of how much and the
pace of their reduction," said Jackson Wong, Tanrich Securities'
vice-president for equity sales.
"China and Hong Kong may have been comparatively less
affected in emerging Asia, but nobody quite knows how much more
money could still exit," he said.
Meanwhile, Australia's central bank kept its main cash rate
at a record low 2.5 percent as expected on Tuesday, saying the
current policy setting was appropriate.
While Wall Street was closed for the Labor Day holiday on
Monday, U.S. stock futures posted solid gains with the S&P 500
contract up 0.9 percent.
The upbeat global manufacturing data continued to underpin
commodities, with copper prices nearly flat at $7237.75
a tonne, after the previous session's 2 percent rise.
Markets were also unwinding many of last week's safe-haven
trades as worries about an imminent military strike against
Syria abated after U.S. President Barack Obama decided to seek
congressional approval.
Obama's efforts to persuade Congress to back his plan met
with scepticism on Monday from lawmakers in his own Democratic
Party, who expressed concern the United States would be dragged
into a new Middle East conflict.
U.S. crude oil prices slipped 0.7 percent to $106.85
a barrel, while Brent lost about 0.1 percent to $114.23.