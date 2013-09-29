* US stock futures, dollar hit as government closure nears
* Euro pressured by its own political problems as Italy govt
teeters
* Safe havens benefiting include yen and Swiss franc
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Sept 30 U.S. stock futures and the
dollar came under pressure on Monday as a shutdown of the U.S.
government seemed increasingly likely, though the euro had
political troubles of its own as the Italian government
teetered on the edge of collapse.
The result was a general rush to safe havens including the
yen, Swiss franc and some sovereign debt. U.S. Treasuries also
benefited from a view that the economic damage done by a
government closure would be yet another reason for the Federal
Reserve to keep interest rates low for longer.
"Weekend political dynamics in the U.S. and Italy are likely
to keep markets on the defensive at the start of a busy week for
data and policy events," wrote analysts at Barclays in a note.
The damage was clear in U.S. stock futures where the S&P 500
contract shed 0.8 percent, as did the E-MINI S&P.
Asian stocks could follow that lead lower, though markets in the
region are usually reluctant to be the first to react to U.S.
and European events that happen over a weekend.
The air of risk aversion lifted the yen across the board.
The dollar fell to 97.88 yen from 98.20 late in New York
on Friday, while the euro sank to 131.98 yen from
132.78.
The euro also lost ground to the Swiss franc, hitting its
lowest since early May at one point.
The losses came as Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said
he would go before parliament on Wednesday for a confidence vote
after ministers in Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right party pulled
out of his government at the weekend.
Letta said he wanted to avoid elections under the current
widely criticised voting system which he said would produce more
stalemate, but it was not clear if an alternative majority could
be found.
Meanwhile in Washington, it seemed increasingly unlikely
that Republicans and Democrats could reach a deal on funding the
government before the fiscal year ends at midnight on Monday.
If so, many government employees will be furloughed and the
Labor Department will not issue its monthly employment report
scheduled for Friday.
It would also set the stage for a far-more consequential
fight to raise the federal government's borrowing authority.
Failure to raise the $16.7 trillion debt ceiling by mid-October
might force the United States to default on some payment
obligations - an event that could cripple the economy and send
shockwaves around the globe.
Markets have always assumed it would never actually come to
default, given the grave repercussions. Indeed, U.S. government
debt still seemed to be considered a safe haven with Treasury
futures trading 9 ticks higher on Monday.
Investors also bid up Eurodollar futures on
expectations that a drawn-out government shutdown and
brinkmanship over the debt ceiling would keep the Fed from
tapering its asset buying anytime soon.
In commodity markets, gold was a shade firmer at $1,339.66
an ounce, while NYMEX crude oil lost 87 cents to $102.00
a barrel.