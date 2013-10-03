TOKYO Oct 4 The dollar languished at an
eight-month low on Friday as a lack of progress in resolving the
U.S. budget standoff raised concerns the crisis could merge with
a more complex fight looming later this month to raise the U.S.
borrowing limit.
Asian shares were likely to open weaker, with Japan's Nikkei
index futures down 0.4 percent, after the U.S. S&P 500
overnight suffered its ninth loss in 11 sessions.
President Barack Obama met with Republican and Democrat
leaders in Congress but reiterated in a speech that he would not
meet Republican demands to scroll back provisions of his
healthcare reform in exchange for reopening the government.
The U.S. benchmark shed 0.9 percent, although it climbed off
its lows after the New York Times reported that House Speaker
John Boehner told colleagues that he would not let the United
States default on its debt.
The debt ceiling is far more important than a partial U.S.
government shutdown, which began on Tuesday, since it could lead
to an unprecedented default by the United States, an outcome the
market assumes is unthinkable.
BNP Paribas analysts said it was increasingly possible that
the standoff would continue until the debt ceiling deadline on
Oct. 17.
"Market reaction is likely to intensify going into that date
however, with the dollar extending its slide versus yen, Swiss
franc and the euro," they wrote in a note.
"The silver lining for the dollar is that it is already
trading at a sizeable discount relative to short-term rates,
suggesting that there will be plenty of scope for the dollar to
rally on any positive outcome in Washington."
The shutdown has caused a delay in the release of the much
watched nonfarm payrolls data, normally due out later on Friday.
The data is a key piece of information for the Federal Reserve
to consider when it will start to scale back its stimulus.
The dollar was also hurt by slower growth in the U.S.
services sector in September.
The euro was steady at $1.36245 in early Asian trade,
not far from an eight-month high of $1.36465 touched on
Thursday. The common currency was also aided by an apparent lack
of concern by the European Central Bank about the euro's recent
strength and better-than-expected euro zone data.
Against a basket of major currencies, the greenback
also languished at an eight-month trough.
The dollar stood at 97.25 yen, ahead of the outcome
of a two-day Bank of Japan policy meeting, after hitting a
five-week low of 96.93 on Thursday.
The BOJ is expected to maintain its massive stimulus and
reiterate its upbeat view that the economy is strong enough to
weather next year's sales tax increase without additional
monetary policy measures.
Copper prices tumbled more than 1 percent and gold
and oil fell too, as the slower service sector growth in
September compounded worries about raw materials demand due to
the U.S. budget crisis and government shutdown.