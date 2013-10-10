* All eyes on whether Washington can agree on a debt deal
* Some progress seen, but situation still very fluid
* U.S. stock futures trim gains, USD retreats from two-week
highs
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 11 U.S. stock index futures fell and
the dollar retreated from a two-week high early in Asia on
Friday as investors were confused over whether U.S. politicians
would agree to a deal to avert the possibility of U.S. debt
default next week.
House Republican leaders on Thursday offered a plan to
extend the government's borrowing authority for several weeks,
and the White House said it would consider the proposal,
sparking a big rally on Wall Street.
The New York Times later reported President Barack Obama had
rejected the plan, but Republican Paul Ryan told reporters Obama
had neither accepted or rejected the proposal.
The conflicting news took the shine off markets, which had
been buoyed by hopes of a breakthrough. U.S. stock index futures
fell as much as 0.5 percent, trimming some of
Thursday's 2 percent rally. They last traded 0.2 percent lower.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's
performance against a basket of major currencies, was flat at
80.417, having pulled back from a two-week high of 80.595
overnight.
"Despite the perception of some agreement between both
political parties, we have yet to get a definitive deal," RBC
Capital Markets analysts wrote in a client note.
"That being said, our base-case remains that a short-term
deal is the path of least resistance."
Traders had warned the situation is very fluid and any
setback in resolving the U.S. government shutdown and debt
ceiling standoff could see markets quickly turn tail.