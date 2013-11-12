* Fed's Lockhart adds to speculation of stimulus reduction
at Dec Fed meeting
* Dollar near 2-month high vs. yen, closes in on 100-yen
level
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 13 Asian shares sagged and the dollar
stuck close to a two-month high against the yen in early trade
on Wednesday as investors positioned for the possibility that
the U.S. Federal Reserve would soon start slowing down its
asset-buying stimulus.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told reporters on
Tuesday that a reduction of the central bank's quantitative
easing program remains a possibility at the Federal Open Market
Committee's next policy meeting on Dec. 17-18.
"There is a danger to the global stock market rally as the
December FOMC meeting draws closer," said Andrew Wilkinson,
chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak.
"Equity investors must monitor how emerging markets deal
with the escalation of taper talk following a healthy October
payroll report," he said in a note to clients.
Data on Friday showed an unexpected surge in U.S. jobs
growth in October, suggesting the labour market could be strong
enough for the Fed to begin to pare its $85 billion-a-month
bond-buying programme sooner rather than later.
A Reuters poll of primary dealers on Friday found a majority
of respondents still believe the Fed taper would not happen
until March or later.
Global markets have been buffeted since May over speculation
of an imminent end to cheap dollars, a major driver of assets in
recent years.
Signals from central bank officials have been mixed, with
Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed,
speaking about the need for aggressive action to foster
growth.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell about 0.2 percent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200
index was also down about 0.2 percent in early trade.
The dollar was last up about 0.1 percent at 99.66 yen
after rising as high as 99.79 yen on Tuesday, its strongest
level since Sept. 13. The dollar faces resistance at 100 yen,
above which it has not traded since Sept. 11.
The euro was nearly flat from U.S. levels, holding well
above lows set last week, when it suffered a heavy selloff on
Thursday after the European Central Bank stunned investors by
unexpectedly cutting its main rate to a record-low 0.25 percent.
The common currency bought $1.3433, well above its
two-month low of $1.3295 hit on Thursday, but still down nearly
3 percent from a two-year peak of $1.3833 set last month.
The dollar index rose about 0.1 percent to 81.168,
edging back toward a two-month peak of 81.482 struck on Friday.
In commodities trading, gold was slightly down, while
copper fell on the heightened speculation that the Fed will
taper its stimulus.
U.S. crude for December delivery was slightly higher
at $93 per barrel after snapping a two-day rally on Tuesday,
while the benchmark three-month copper contract fell 0.7
percent to $7,119.85 a tonne.