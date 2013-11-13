* China shares slip on plenum's disappointing lack of
details
* Fed's Lockhart adds to speculation of stimulus reduction
at Dec policy meeting
* Investors await Yellen's Senate confirmation hearing for
top Fed post
* Dollar edges away from near 2-month high vs. yen
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 13 Emerging Asian currencies skidded
and regional shares tumbled to six-week lows on Wednesday as
mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials raised fresh
concerns about an imminent rollback of the U.S. central bank's
asset-buying stimulus.
The Indonesian rupiah hit its weakest in more than
four-and-a-half years as foreign banks sold the currency despite
the central bank's surprise rate hike in the previous session,
falling as much as 0.7 percent to 11,670 per dollar.
The rupee slumped to a two-month low on Wednesday after
surging consumer prices sparked fears the central bank would
continue to raise interest rates and undermine economic growth
at a particularly vulnerable time for the currency.
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to have stepped in to
prop up the rupee via state-run banks, to keep it from
falling further after it opened at a nine-week low of 63.90 to
the dollar, traders said.
"Pockets of firm U.S. data will reignite QE (quantitative
easing) tapering concerns, pulling dollar higher and vulnerable
Asian currencies lower," said Radhika Rao, economist with DBS in
Singapore.
"After a brief respite, the headwinds for the Indian rupee
are back at the fore by way of rate tightening fears and
elevated inflation," she added.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
skidded about 1.3 percent to its lowest in more
than a month, on track to mark a fifth straight losing session.
Japan's Nikkei stock average slipped 0.4 percent.
Chinese shares got off to a rocky start, after the initial
communique from a key Communist Party policy meeting to set a
blueprint for the coming decade's reform agenda offered them few
concrete details.
"Despite setting the timeline for making decisive results by
2020, the communique is still lacking details and quantifiable
indicators," analysts at HSBC Global Research wrote in a note to
clients.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was down 1.9 percent, while Hong Kong's
Hang Seng Index fell 1.3 percent.
U.S. S&P E-mini futures dipped 0.4 percent in Asian
trade on Wednesday after the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
posted modest losses in the previous session.
Investors will also be paying close attention to any
comments that Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen makes at Thursday's
Senate confirmation hearing on her nomination to become the
first woman to head the world's most powerful central bank.
"Since Yellen has become a candidate to succeed Ben
Bernanke, she has hardly spoken about her view on monetary
policy. Because the market doesn't seem to doubt she is a dove,
there's a chance she is not as dovish as expected," said Ichiro
Asai, economist at Daiwa Securities.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told reporters on
Tuesday that a reduction of the central bank's quantitative
easing program remains a possibility at the Federal Open Market
Committee's next policy meeting on Dec. 17-18, although he did
say policy should remain very easy.
Data on Friday showed an unexpected surge in U.S. jobs
growth in October, suggesting the labour market could be strong
enough for the Fed to begin to pare its $85 billion-a-month
bond-buying programme sooner rather than later.
Global markets have been buffeted since May over speculation
of an imminent end to cheap dollars, a major driver of assets in
recent years.
Signals from central bank officials have been mixed, with
Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed,
speaking about the need for aggressive action to foster
growth.
The U.S. dollar wobbled but stuck close to recent ranges. It
was off about 0.2 percent at 99.45 yen after rising as
high as 99.79 yen on Tuesday, its strongest level since Sept.
13. The dollar faces resistance at 100 yen, above which it has
not traded since Sept. 11.
The euro was slightly up from U.S. levels, holding well
above lows set last week, when it suffered a heavy selloff on
Thursday after the European Central Bank stunned investors by
unexpectedly cutting its main rate to a record-low 0.25 percent.
The common currency bought $1.3449, well above its
two-month low of $1.3295 hit on Thursday, but still down nearly
3 percent from a two-year peak of $1.3833 set last month.
The dollar index inched down about 0.1 percent to
81.077, moving away from a two-month peak of 81.482 struck on
Friday.
In commodities markets, gold was slightly higher but
remained not far from the previous session's four-week low.
U.S. crude for December delivery edged up to $93.17
a barrel after flirting with 4-1/2 month lows, while the
benchmark three-month copper contract fell 0.6 percent
to $7,081 a tonne on the heightened speculation that the Fed
will taper its stimulus.