* Rupee, rupiah tumble as taper talk hits Asian currencies
* European shares seen opening lower on Fed concerns
* China shares slip on plenum's disappointing lack of
details
* Fed's Lockhart adds to speculation of stimulus reduction
at Dec policy meeting
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Nov 13 Emerging Asian currencies took a
battering and regional shares tumbled to six-week lows on
Wednesday as mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials raised
fresh concerns about an imminent rollback of the U.S. central
bank's asset-buying stimulus.
The dour mood looked set to carry over into Europe, where
financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to
fall as much as 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX off 0.4
percent and France's CAC 40 to fall 0.3 percent.
Jakarta's Composite Index stumbled 2 percent to a
two-month low as the Indonesian rupiah hit its weakest
in more than four-and-a-half years. Foreign banks sold the
currency despite the central bank's surprise rate hike in the
previous session, sending it down as much as 0.7 percent to
11,670 per dollar.
The Indian rupee slumped to a two-month low after surging
consumer prices sparked fears the central bank would continue to
raise interest rates and undermine economic growth at a
particularly vulnerable time for the currency.
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to have stepped in to
prop up the rupee via state-run banks, to keep it from
falling further, traders said.
"Pockets of firm U.S. data will reignite QE (quantitative
easing) tapering concerns, pulling dollar higher and vulnerable
Asian currencies lower," said Radhika Rao, economist with DBS in
Singapore.
"After a brief respite, the headwinds for the Indian rupee
are back at the fore by way of rate tightening fears and
elevated inflation," she added.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
lost about 1.4 percent to its lowest levels in
more than a month, on track to mark a fifth straight decline.
Japan's Nikkei stock average ended down 0.2 percent.
Chinese shares underperformed after the initial communique
from a key Communist Party policy meeting to set a blueprint for
the coming decade's reform agenda offered them few concrete
details.
The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese
listings in Hong Kong was down more than 2 percent, while Hong
Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.4 percent.
U.S. S&P E-mini futures dipped 0.3 percent in Asian
trade on Wednesday after the Standard & Poor's 500 Index
posted modest losses in the previous session.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told reporters on
Tuesday that a reduction of the central bank's quantitative
easing program remains a possibility at the Federal Open Market
Committee's next policy meeting on Dec. 17-18, although he did
say policy should remain very easy.
Data on Friday showed an unexpected surge in U.S. jobs
growth in October, suggesting the labour market could be strong
enough for the Fed to begin to pare its $85 billion-a-month
bond-buying programme sooner rather than later.
Global markets have been buffeted since May over speculation
of an imminent end to cheap dollars, a major driver of assets in
recent years. Indonesia and India, which have sizable current
account deficits, seem particularly vulnerable to an exodus of
capital toward more attractive dollar assets.
Signals from central bank officials have been mixed, with
Narayana Kocherlakota, president of the Minneapolis Fed,
speaking about the need for aggressive action to foster
growth.
EURO STAYS ABOVE ECB-TRIGGERED LOWS
The U.S. dollar wobbled but stuck close to recent ranges. It
was off about 0.1 percent at 99.45 yen after rising as
high as 99.79 yen on Tuesday, its strongest level since Sept.
13. The dollar faces resistance at 100 yen, above which it has
not traded since Sept. 11.
The euro was slightly up from U.S. levels, holding well
above lows set last week, when it suffered a heavy selloff on
Thursday after the European Central Bank stunned investors by
unexpectedly cutting its main rate to a record-low 0.25 percent.
The common currency bought $1.3442, well above its
two-month low of $1.3295 hit on Thursday, but still down nearly
3 percent from a two-year peak of $1.3833 set last month.
The dollar index inched down about 0.1 percent to
81.113, moving away from a two-month peak of 81.482 struck on
Friday.
In commodities markets, gold gained 0.4 percent to
$1,273.11 an ounce but remained not far from the previous
session's four-week low.
U.S. crude for December delivery edged up to $93.16 a
barrel after flirting with 4-1/2 month lows, while the benchmark
three-month copper contract fell 0.9 percent to $7,055 a
tonne on the heightened speculation that the Fed will taper its
stimulus.