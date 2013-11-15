* Asian markets cheered as Fed's Yellen sounds in no hurry
to taper
* Japan shares aiming for biggest weekly gain since late
2009
* Dollar pushes above 100 yen, euro eases back
* European shares expected to open flat to slightly firmer
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Nov 15 Asian share markets sped ahead on
Friday as investors took comfort in the prospect of extended
U.S. monetary stimulus, while a falling yen had Japanese stocks
gunning for their biggest weekly increase in almost four years.
The Nikkei jumped 1.9 percent to bring its gains for
the week so far to a heady 7.6 percent, its best performance
since December 2009. It also cracked major chart resistance
around 15,000, which opened the way for a return to the May peak
at 15,942.60.
Markets across the region joined the celebration, first
sparked by a dovish slant on policy from presumptive head of the
Federal Reserve, Janet Yellen.
"The market is flourishing from a 'Yellen effect', soothing
worries about liquidity to bring back foreign inflows," said Kim
Hak-gyun, a market analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities.
Seoul's KOSPI climbed 1.9 percent and was on track
for its largest gain in four months, while Australia
added 0.8 percent.
Shares in Shanghai surged 2.3 percent, encouraged by
media reports providing some details on the reforms the
Communist Party had agreed at a policy meeting, easing initial
disappointment earlier this week.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
vaulted 1.1 percent for a second day of gains.
European shares were expected to open steady to modestly
higher, with Britain's FTSE seen up as much as 0.3
percent and Germany's DAX and France's CAC seen
flat, according to financial bookmakers.
Wall Street reached record highs on Thursday after Yellen
robustly defended the central bank's bold steps to spur economic
growth, calling efforts to boost hiring an "imperative" at a
hearing into her nomination.
The Dow ended 0.35 percent higher, while the S&P 500
gained 0.48 percent. The Nasdaq was restrained by
Cisco Systems Inc after disappointing results knocked
10 percent off its share value.
"Yellen still believes the benefits of QE outweigh the
costs-- a little tidbit that could have been the most important
thing she said market-wise," said William O'Donnell, chief U.S.
government bond strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford,
Connecticut.
"She did not strike me, or our economics squad, as somebody
ready to roll back on QE3 and that even another 200,000-plus
print in the next nonfarm payroll number may not sway her."
One result is that the Fed finally seems to be convincing
markets that even if it does taper, an actual increase in the
official funds rate will still be distant. Short-term debt
markets rallied hard as investors pushed the timing of the first
hike far into the future.
LOW FOR LONGER
Indeed, there has been a radical reappraisal on the outlook
for tightening since the Fed skipped a chance to start tapering
in September. Back then futures on the Fed funds rate
had implied a first hike in late 2014. Now a move to 0.5 percent
is not fully priced in until November 2015.
In just the past couple of days Eurodollar futures
have rallied so sharply that they now predict the cost of
borrowing dollars will stay near zero out to 2016.
That in turn has helped drag down Treasury yields, with
rates on two-year notes at just 29 basis points compared to a
peak of 54 in early September.
For once the decline in yields did not trouble the U.S.
dollar too much, in part because rates in Europe were falling
even more following another disappointing economic report.
Data showed the euro zone only just emerged from recession
in the third quarter with growth of a miserly 0.1 percent as
France contracted.
The euro was off at $1.3452 after getting as high as
$1.3497 on Thursday.
Neither were there any signs the Bank of Japan would be
diverted from its massive stimulus efforts with data showing the
economy slowed markedly last quarter as consumers and businesses
proved reluctant to spend.
Yen bears also got traction on Thursday after Finance
Minister Taro Aso told a parliamentary committee Japan must
retain currency intervention as a policy tool.
The dollar has been making steady gains on the yen for three
weeks now to finally breach the 100.00 barrier. It was now
enjoying the view at 100.20 yen, having bounced from a
low of 99.11 on Thursday.
In commodity markets, Brent crude oil rose a third straight
on worries about crude supply disruptions in Libya, while gold
drew some comfort from the prospect of continued U.S. stimulus.
Brent for December delivery was up 18 cents at
$108.46 a barrel, while U.S. crude added 47 cents to
$94.23. Spot gold edged up to $1,288.44 an ounce and away
from the week's trough of $1,260.89.