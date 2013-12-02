* Yen slides to 6-month low vs dollar on BOJ speculation
* Gold steady after 2.6 pct tumble overnight on strong U.S.
data
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Dec 3 Asian shares slipped and the dollar
firmed on Tuesday as an unexpectedly strong U.S. factory
activity gauge bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will
soon reduce its massive stimulus, while the yen tumbled on
speculation of further central bank easing.
The U.S. Institute for Supply Management's index of national
factory activity rose in November to its best showing since
April 2011, while the pace of hiring also accelerated.
"If the employment and inflation data also beat
expectations, questions will get louder about when the Fed will
move, and this will see risk currencies in the firing line,"
said Evan Lucas, market strategist at IG in Melbourne.
Friday's nonfarm payrolls report is expected to provide
further clues as to when the Fed will start reducing its monthly
$85 billion bond purchases, a major diver of global asset
markets in recent years.
U.S. stocks closed lower overnight, while U.S. benchmark
10-year Treasury yields ended near 2.8 percent to a
one-week high.
The dollar rose as much as 0.7 percent to a six-month high
of 103.13 yen on Monday, also helped by speculation that
the Bank of Japan may expand its already massive stimulus.
The greenback was steady at 102.94 on Tuesday.
The BOJ is looking to go beyond its $70 billion-a-month
bond-buying programme, according to officials briefed on the
process. Options include major purchases of stock-market-linked
funds or other assets riskier than Japanese government bonds,
the insiders said.
The yen's weakness looks set to spur Tokyo's Nikkei
benchmark toward a six-month high. Nikkei futures were
up 0.4 percent.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
eased 0.1 percent.
Ahead of the Australian central bank's policy meeting, the
Australian dollar was steady at $0.9108, not far from a
near three-month low of $0.9055 touched on Friday.
The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to keep interest
rates steady for a fourth straight policy meeting, noting the
accumulating evidence that past cuts are working to stimulate
demand, especially for housing.
"There should be little to shift market expectations away
from the nearly flat rate profile for the next 12 months that is
currently priced in," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note,
adding that they remained positioned for an Australian dollar
rebound.
However, a section of the market was wary of the RBA again
trying to talk down the currency.
"We may see Governor Glenn Stevens adopt a more dovish tone
for monetary policy in order to further assist with the
rebalancing of the real economy," said David Song, analyst at
DailyFX.
Among commodities, gold edged up 0.1 percent to above
$1,220 an ounce, stabilising after sliding 2.6 percent to their
lowest since early July in the previous session on
better-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data.
U.S. crude prices added 0.1 percent to around $93.9 a
barrel, adding to a 1.2 percent rise overnight.