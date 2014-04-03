* European spreadbetters expect higher start
* Upbeat U.S. payrolls data adds to investor risk appetite
* Yen wallows near 10-week low against dollar
* Euro steady, ECB policy meeting eyed
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, April 3 Asian shares hovered near
four-month highs on Thursday as upbeat U.S. data underpinned
risk appetite, while news China is taking steps to stimulate its
economy spurred Tokyo's Nikkei to a three-week peak.
European shares were also set for a higher start, with
financial spreadbetters expecting Britain's FTSE 100 to
open up by 9-10 points, Germany's DAX by 10-12 points
and France's CAC 40 by 2-4 points.
The yen languished at 10-week lows as equity markets rose,
denting safe-haven demand for the currency.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.1 percent to brush a new four-month
high. The index has rebounded about 6 percent from a five-week
low hit on March 20, supported by receding tensions in Ukraine
and hopes China will take steps to stimulate its sagging
economy.
Tokyo's Nikkei outperformed to gain 1.2 percent
while South Korea's KOSPI rose to three-month highs
China acted for the first time this year to steady its
stumbling economy by cutting taxes for small firms on Wednesday
and announcing plans to speed up the construction of railway
lines.
"The (China) announcement is lifting the mood because
investment expansion such as infrastructure investment would
pave the way for growth in consumption in the future," said
Takuya Takahashi, a strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.
Other cues for investors came from another record-breaking
performance on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 closing at an
all-time high on Wednesday as markets lapped up another set of
solid private-sector jobs and factory orders
data.
The data bolstered expectations for a strong U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report on Friday and pushed U.S. Treasury yields
higher, which in turn kept the dollar well bid.
The yen remained on the back foot as its safe-haven appeal
continued to fade. The dollar traded at 103.965 yen,
after briefly touching a 10-week high of 104.075.
The outlook for the Japanese currency remains weak. It is
expected to lose ground as persistently low inflation and an
economy hurt by a sales tax is likely to force the Bank of Japan
to ramp up its own stimulus just as the Federal Reserve winds
down its own.
The euro was little changed at $1.3757 against the
dollar ahead of an European Central Bank policy meeting later in
the session.
The single currency plumbed a one-month low of $1.3704 last
week amid heightened speculation the ECB would ease.
"The failure to act could trigger another wave of euro
buying, similar to last month," currency strategists at Brown
Brothers Harriman wrote in a note to clients.
"On the other hand, if the ECB does not ease, the market
could ease for them by taking the euro lower," they added.
The New Zealand dollar nursed losses after weak dairy
production offered players an excuse to take profits on
Wednesday while the kiwi traded at a 2-1/2 year peak.
The New Zealand dollar was at $0.8543, pulling back
sharply from the 2-1/2 year high of $0.8702 hit earlier this
week on expectations for sustained rate hikes by the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand.
In the commodities markets, gold remained firm on signs of
physical demand in Asia after bargain-hunting helped the metal
post its biggest gain in three weeks on Wednesday.
Spot bullion was at $1,291.71 an ounce, not far off
Wednesday's session high of $1,294.60.
China's stimulus plans did not impress all assets, and
London copper dipped after the measures did not herald new
demand for the metal.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
slipped to $6,636.00 a tonne, reversing Wednesday's gains made
after an earthquake in top mine producer Chile raised concern
over supply.
Brent oil remained near a five-month low hit on Wednesday
when expectations rebel-held Libyan ports could reopen within
days eased supply woes. Lukewarm Chinese factory data also
weighed on oil.
Brent crude oil stood at $104.88 a barrel after
falling to $103.95 on Wednesday, its lowest since Nov. 8.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa in Tokyo; Editing by
Shri Navaratnam/Eric Meijer and Simon Cameron-Moore)