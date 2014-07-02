* Asian stocks mostly up, Nikkei highest in over five months
* Wall St reaches record peak on round of upbeat global data
* Sterling, South Korean won make the running as dollar lags
* Fed's Yellen to speak at 1500 GMT, potential risk to
markets
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 2 Asian stocks scored a three-year
peak on Wednesday in the wake of upbeat global economic data
that whetted risk appetites and helped Wall Street taste
all-time highs.
Dealers said fund managers were rotating money out of bonds
and into equities for the start of the second half of the year,
nudging up U.S. Treasury yields.
At the same time, the outlook for super-low rates in the
major economies and an almost eerie absence of volatility across
markets, encouraged investors to take on leveraged bets in
search of higher returns - the so-called carry trade.
"Global equity and credit markets are feeling the tailwind
of firmer activity data in the world's largest economies, with
the exception of the euro area," analysts at Barclays wrote in a
client note.
"Our global manufacturing confidence recovered from the
declines in Q1, and aggregate forward-looking components suggest
the improvement should last well into the second half."
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
gained 1 percent to 499.15, ground not visited
since May, 2011. Japan's Nikkei added 0.3 percent and
notched up its loftiest level in more than five months.
The Dow and S&P 500 had both hit record closing highs on
Tuesday, as did the MSCI world equity index. The
Dow gained 0.77 percent and the S&P 500 0.67
percent, while the Nasdaq put on 1.14 percent.
Spreadbetters predicted the major European markets would
open steady on Wednesday, after the index of top European shares
ended 0.85 percent firmer the previous session.
The economic news globally had been mostly bright with
measures of manufacturing in China, Japan, the UK and United
States all pointing to a pick-up in production.
In an encouraging sign for consumer demand, U.S. auto sales
almost reached an annualised 17 million in June, way above
forecasts and the strongest since 2006.
STERLING ON THE RISE
With money switching to riskier assets, bond prices gave up
some of their recent gains. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries
ticked up to 2.57 percent, leaving behind last
week's lows near 2.50 percent.
Losses should be limited, however, given expectations the
Federal Reserve will keep rates near zero well into next year.
Later on Wednesday, Fed chair Janet Yellen will appear at an
event with International Monetary Fund Director Christine
Lagarde and dealers generally assume she will stick to her
recent dovish script.
In currencies, sterling was up at $1.7150 after bullish UK
data sent it as far as $1.7167 on Tuesday, its highest
since October 2008.
Not far behind was South Korea's won, which hit its highest
in six years at 1,009.3 per dollar. The rise prompted the
authorities to warn the market against taking it too far,
usually a prelude to intervention.
The U.S. dollar was dull, in contrast, making only slight
gains on both the euro and yen. Its currency
basket index inched up to 79.833 from a two-month trough
of 79.740.
The Australian dollar was knocked off an eight-month peak
when data showed the country's trade deficit widened by far more
than expected in May, leaving it at $0.9455.
Gold eased back a touch to $1,325.50 an ounce having
hit a 2-1/2-month high of $1,332.10 on Tuesday.
Brent crude lost 12 cents to $112.17 a barrel, while
U.S. crude was quoted 5 cents firmer at $105.39.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)