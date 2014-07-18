* Spreadbetters see lower European opening, losses might be
limited
* Oil extends gains, on track for weekly rise
* Fall in U.S. Treasury yields undermines greenback
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 18 Asian shares sagged on Friday and
a drop in Treasury bond yields put pressure on the dollar after
the downing of a Malaysian Airlines passenger plane over Ukraine
sent investors scurrying into defensive assets.
The shadow was expected to fall over the European opening as
well, with financial spreadbetters predicting Britain's FTSE 100
would open down 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX as
much as 0.7 percent lower and France's CAC 40 down 0.8
percent.
Some market participants felt European losses would be
contained, however.
"Asian markets are off their lows and U.S. index futures
seem to be paring some of their losses so the initial sell-off
could be short-lived," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital
Spreads, said in a note to clients.
World leaders demanded an international investigation into
the shooting down of the airliner over eastern Ukraine. All 298
people on board were killed in a tragedy that could further
heighten tensions between Russia and the West.
Russia's rouble-traded MICEX dropped 1.9 percent in
the first minute after trading began.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.2 percent but was still poised to eke out
a modest weekly gain.
Japan's Nikkei stock average tumbled 1 percent after
dropping by as much as 1.7 percent earlier in the session. The
Nikkei still managed a 0.3 percent rise on the week.
"This geopolitical concern can cloud such optimism in the
mid-term," said Hiromitsu Kamata, head of the Japanese equity
target department at Amundi Japan.
He said the plane disaster might be perceived as an isolated
event for financial markets but also cautioned it had the
potential to lead to greater turmoil.
Even before the news from Ukraine broke, market sentiment
had been fragile after weak U.S. housing starts for June.
Wall Street had its worst day since April on Thursday with
losses deepening in the last hour of trading after Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military to begin a
ground offensive in Gaza.
S&P 500 E-Mini futures were flat, suggesting some
measure of stability might return to U.S. markets on Friday.
U.S. Treasury bond prices steadied in Asia after soaring as
investors sought safety. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
stood at 2.480 percent, not far from its U.S. close
of 2.475 percent, after a seven-week low of 2.441 percent
earlier on Thursday.
The dollar edged up about 0.2 percent to 101.34 yen,
clawing back some of its slide of nearly 0.5 percent overnight,
its biggest one-day loss since early April. A break below 101.06
yen would take the greenback to a two-month low.
"Put simply, U.S. Treasury yields declined on heightened
geopolitical woes and hurt dollar/yen, which has a high
correlation with yields," said Masafumi Yamamoto, a market
strategist at Praevidentia Strategy in Tokyo.
The euro, which has lost roughly 0.9 percent against the yen
this week, traded at 137.05 yen after reaching a five-month low
of 136.715 yen earlier in the session.
The euro was steady at $1.3523 but not far from $1.3512
touched earlier in the session, its lowest in a month.
In commodities trading, U.S. crude oil gained about
0.3 percent to $103.53 a barrel after jumping by more than $2 on
Thursday. Russia pumps more than a tenth of the world's crude.
Brent climbed about 0.2 percent to $108.13 a barrel.
Both benchmarks were on track for their first weekly gain in
four weeks.
Gold met profit-taking after soaring on safe-haven
bids, slipping to $1,311.20 an ounce after gaining 1.5 percent
in the previous session. It was still on track for a weekly loss
of nearly 2 percent, breaking a six-week winning streak.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Shinichi Saoshiro;
Editing by Eric Meijer, Jacqueline Wong and Alan Raybould)