* China shares steady at highs after recent rally
* Nikkei at 6-month peak, Seoul highest in over 3 years
* Dollar consolidates gains before barrage of US economic
news
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 29 Asian shares touched fresh
three-year highs on Tuesday as investors in the region drew
encouragement from a rally in Chinese markets, though caution
was widespread given the torrent of U.S. economic news still to
come this week.
Hong Kong's key stock index inched to its loftiest
level in over 3-1/2 years on optimism that the world's
second-largest economy has turned a corner and as investors
wagered on more growth-friendly policies from Beijing.
The charge had been led by Chinese banks after a Reuters
report said the country's fifth-biggest bank by assets planned
to seek more private investors.
The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen
A-shares levelled off, having climbed over 7 percent in the past
six sessions.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
added 0.2 percent to be just a whisker from a
peak last touched in April 2011. Likewise, South Korea's index
gained 0.6 percent to its highest since mid-2011.
Japan's Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to a six-month high
as investors focused on the positive in some mixed economic
news. While household spending and retail sales underwhelmed,
the availability of jobs in Japan rose to the highest in 22
years in an upbeat omen for wages and the government's aim of
reflating the economy.
Nissan jumped 4.5 percent after the automaker's April-June
operating profit rose a higher-than-expected 13.4 percent.
Wall Street had been more restrained as the major indices
approached daunting chart barriers. The Dow had ended
Monday up 0.1 percent, while the S&P 500 gained a bare
0.03 percent, and the Nasdaq lost 0.1 percent.
Action was also lacking in currencies. The dollar held close
to a six-month peak against a basket of its peers, having gone
virtually nowhere as investors kept to the sidelines ahead of a
policy review by the Federal Reserve.
The Fed is sure to cut its monthly bond-buying program by
another $10 billion as it looks to wind up the scheme later in
the year, but the focus for markets is on any clues to the
timing of the first interest rate hike.
With other key data such as U.S. gross domestic product and
the closely watched non-farm payrolls report still to come,
investors were content to sit on their hands.
The euro was pinned near an eight-month trough of $1.3421
set on Friday. It traded at $1.3434, having shuffled
between $1.3427 and $1.3440.
Against the yen, the dollar was steady at 101.86,
while the common currency barely budged at 136.84.
In commodities, gold was idling at $1,304.96 after a
very quiet 24 hours saw it hold to an $8 range.
Oil prices dipped as signs of excess supplies of North Sea
and West African crude and weak demand in Europe and Asia offset
fears of escalating tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East.
September Brent lost 13 cents to $107.44 a barrel,
while U.S. crude futures eased 29 cents to $101.38.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)