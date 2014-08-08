* Spreadbetters see European markets opening on the back foot * Upbeat China trade data helps pull markets up from session lows * U.S. stock futures drop, Treasury yields hit fresh 14-month low * BOJ holds steady, cuts views on exports and output * Euro close to 9-month lows after Draghi underscores Ukraine risk By Lisa Twaronite TOKYO, Aug 8 Asian shares tumbled on Friday as investors sought out safe-haven assets on growing fears that conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East could sap global growth, extending losses after U.S. President Obama authorized air strikes in Iraq. Better-than-expected export growth from China pulled markets off their lows, but failed to offset all the gloom, which was expected to cast a long shadow over European shares. Financial spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 opening 45 points lower, or down 0.7 percent; Germany's DAX opening 92 points lower, or down 1 percent; and France's CAC 40 shedding 43 points at the open, or down 1 percent. "It seems only a short time ago that traders were talking corrections, but now it seems only a matter of time before we see technical bear markets" in some European bourses, " IG chief market strategist Chris Weston wrote in a note to clients. Obama said in an address that he authorized targeted strikes to protect the besieged Yazidi minority and U.S. personnel in Iraq, after the Iraqi government requested help. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and the United Nations Security Council on Thursday called for the international community to help Iraq's government and people as the country struggles against a sweeping advance by Islamist militants. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off its lows but was still down about 0.9 percent, on track for a weekly loss of around 1.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock average plunged about 3 percent, giving up the 15,000 level and shedding 4.8 percent for the week. U.S. crude, meanwhile, soared more than a $1 to $98.45 a barrel, after closing at its the weakest level since February on Wednesday. It was last up about 0.6 percent at $97.96, while Brent crude rose 0.9 percent to $106.39 a barrel. "In the big scheme of things the moves feel overdone, but that's because volatility has been so low recently. Everyone said the volatility couldn't stay so low, that something would change it. This seems to be the event," said Richard Grace, chief currency and rates strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. S&P 500 e-mini futures slipped 0.6 percent, which could portend a downbeat day ahead on Wall Street. On Thursday, U.S. shares ended down, erasing early gains marked on data showing the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week. But markets edged away from their session lows after China reported that its exports in July jumped 14.5 percent from a year earlier, while imports fell 1.6 percent, leaving the country with a trade surplus of $47.3 billion for the month. That beat market expectations of a 7.5 percent rise in exports, a 3 percent increase in imports and a trade surplus of $27 billion. YIELDS UNDER PRESSURE Risk-averse investors continued to seek the safety of fixed-income assets, sending U.S. yields to fresh 14-month lows as bond prices rose. The yield on 10-year Treasuries stood at 2.377 percent, down from the U.S. close of 2.424 percent, after dropping as low as 2.375 percent. The yield on German Bunds slid to a record low of 1.069 percent overnight, on heightened fears that Ukraine's conflict with pro-Russian rebels will crimp euro zone growth. The European Central Bank said after its monthly policy-setting meeting on Thursday that it stands ready to take further easing steps to stave off deflation, and warned that the Ukraine crisis poses a serious risk. Russia said on Wednesday it will ban all U.S. food imports and all European fruit and vegetables, in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed for Moscow's support of the Ukraine separatists. A silver lining of the tensions was a weakening effect on Europe's currency, in line with the ECB's hopes. The euro stood close to nine-month lows against the greenback at $1.3361 , steady on the day and not far from this week's low of $1.3333 touched on Wednesday. The dollar slumped about 0.3 percent against the yen to 101.75, after the Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday and offered a bleaker view on exports and output after recent weak data cast doubts over its optimistic view that the economy is steadily recovering. Japan's current account swung to a deficit in June for the first time in five months, government data showed on Friday, due to a decline in earnings on overseas investments. "With the economic impact of the Ukrainian conflict now drawing more attention and Treasury yields declining, downward bias for the dollar is building," said Masafumi Yamamoto, market strategist at Praevidentia Strategy in Tokyo. The Australian dollar slipped to a two-month low after the Reserve Bank of Australia stuck to its stance of keeping interest rates at a record low for some time yet. The Aussie was down 0.2 percent at $0.9247 after falling to $0.9236, its lowest since early June. Spot gold hit $1,318.80 an ounce, its highest since July 18, and was last up 0.4 percent on the day at $1,319.46. (Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Eric Meijer)