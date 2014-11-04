* Spreadbetters see flat open for European bourses
* Asia stocks sag following downbeat China manufacturing
data
* Tokyo's Nikkei bucks the trend and rises to fresh 7-year
peak
* U.S. crude slips to 2-1/2 year low
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Nov 4 Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday with
latest signs of slower growth in China and the euro zone
dampening the mood, although Japan bucked the trend and rose to
new seven-year highs on follow-through momentum generated by the
Bank of Japan's surprise stimulus move last week.
Spreadbetters expected an effectively flat open for
Britain's FTSE, Germany's DAX and France's CAC
after Wall Street's surge halted overnight.
The dollar took a breather following a BOJ-inspired surge
but still remained near multi-year highs against the yen and
euro after the BOJ's shock move raised expectations the ECB will
eventually have to adopt quantitative easing, even if not at its
meeting on Thursday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei was up 3.2 percent after advancing to
a peak last touched in October 2007, boosted by the yen's
continuing weakness. Japanese financial markets were closed on
Monday for a public holiday.
The dollar edged down 0.5 percent to 113.46 yen on
profit-taking after scaling a seven-year high of 114.21.
"Investors who missed the initial move are positioning
themselves for the next lurch higher," said Raiko Shareef,
currency strategist at Bank of New Zealand.
The euro was up 0.3 percent at $1.2521 after falling
to a two-year trough of $1.2390 overnight.
Repercussions from the yen's broad depreciation were felt in
South Korea, where exporters extended losses on worries that a
softer Japanese currency would erode their price competitiveness
relative to their Japanese rivals. South Korean shares
were down 0.9 percent.
The Australian dollar was up 0.5 percent at $0.8724
as the U.S. dollar gave back some ground against its peers.
Overall reaction to the Reserve Bank of Australia's widely
anticipated decision to leave rates unchanged was limited.
The central bank refrained from stepping up its warnings
about a strong currency, which lifted the Aussie slightly.
The antipodean currency still remained within reach of a
four-year low of $0.8642 reached last month, and persistent
worries about slowing economic growth in major export partner
China, where data on Monday showed manufacturing activity hit a
five-month low, is likely to keep it on the defensive.
The weak Chinese data, coupled with downbeat euro zone
manufacturing PMI numbers, highlighted the contrast in fortunes
between the much of the world and the United States, which
showed an unexpected acceleration in manufacturing activity in
October.
In commodities, crude oil extended losses after tumbling as
much as $2 a barrel overnight after Saudi Arabia deepened price
cuts for U.S. customers. Concerns about Chinese and euro zone
growth remain bearish themes for the commodity.
U.S. crude fell to as much as $78.02 a barrel, its lowest
since June 2012.
The Malaysian ringgit was near a nine-month low
against the dollar on worries over lower oil prices hurting the
country's economic fundamentals.
It recovered some of its losses, with the central bank
suspected of intervening to support the currency, though that
gave investors a chance to unload the ringgit.
"We cannot fight the USD. We have U.S. jobs data this week,
which is another USD positive factor," said a senior Malaysian
bank trader in Kuala Lumpur.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney and Jongwoo Cheon
in Singapore; Editing by Eric Meijer)